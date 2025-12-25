Palestine Will Be Free

Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell
21h

Men who treat imprisoned women like this are absolute cowards. Immoral, obscene, repulsive cowards - so typical zionist israelis.

Vin LoPresti
21h

It's a torn-apart feeling at Christmas. On the one hand for me to exchange messages with a Gazan man, a journalist, whose words cut deep, yet thank us in the West for our support. Then to watch Cardinal Pizzaballa and the Gazan Catholics celebrate in a church previously bombed by Israel, and to learn that Christians in Bethlehem are celebrating Christmas for the first time since 2022. Not that I'm a big fan of this holiday because of the consumption -- but to see the resilience, as the Cardinal praised in his sermon, makes it such a schizophrenic day. Because while some celebrate, most Gazans continue to live in deteriorating tents in the cold rain, continue to be abused in Israeli dungeons, while I'm warm in my house.

I'll say it for the third time in two days:

PACE, SOPRATUTTO E DAPPERTUTTO. Peace, above all and everywhere.

