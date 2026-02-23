As is usually the case during the holy month, Israelis have accelerated their campaign of terrorising and abducting Palestinians in Ramadan. Within the first week of the Islamic month of fasting, which began in Palestine on Wednesday, February 18, Israelis abducted more than 100 Palestinians, including women and children.

“Since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, the Israeli occupation forces have arrested more than 100 citizens from the West Bank, including women and children, in addition to former prisoners,” the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society reported on Sunday.

“These arrest campaigns come in conjunction with the occupation’s announcement of raising the pace of arrest operations with the beginning of the month of Ramadan.”

While abducting Palestinians, Israelis have been using extreme force to brutalise them and have also stolen their belongings, including money and jewellery, among a number of other excesses.

The society reported violations, “including severe beatings, organised acts of terrorism against detainees and their families, widespread sabotage and destruction of citizens’ homes, confiscation of vehicles, money and gold jewellery, destruction of infrastructure, demolition of prisoners’ families’ homes, use of family members as hostages, use of detainees as human shields, carrying out field executions, and exploitation of arrests as a cover for expanding settlements in the West Bank, with the support of settlers who, at this stage, constitute the most important tool for imposing a new reality in the West Bank, specifically after the occupation’s decisions seeking to annex the West Bank.”

Israelis typically intensify their operations against Palestinians in Ramadan, making already difficult conditions even harsher for those observing the sacred month of fasting.

Restrictions on entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque — the third holiest mosque in Islam — are tightened with the aim of denying devotees their right to worship. Recent years have seen Israelis brutalising worshippers with extreme force and trashing the mosque, especially in the last ten days of Ramadan, which are the holiest part of the month.

Meanwhile, Jewish squatters are given free rein to roam the mosque compound and do as they please there. Their trips are accompanied by Israeli troops providing protection as they perform Talmudic rituals at the Muslim holy site.

This Ramadan has been no different.

“Illegal settlers entered the flashpoint site and performed Talmudic and provocative rituals in the mosque courtyards under the protection of Israeli police,” TRT reported on Sunday, citing the Wafa news agency.

Earlier this month, Israel announced the de facto annexation of the West Bank after approving plans to declare large areas of the occupied territory “state property” if Palestinians fail to prove ownership. While the Israeli abduction campaign has accelerated significantly since October 7, recent weeks have seen an even greater intensification of kidnappings and home demolitions, displacing thousands of Palestinians from their ancestral homes.

Since the start of the genocide in the Gaza Strip, Israelis have abducted a staggering 22,000 Palestinians from the West Bank alone. They have killed more than 1,100 Palestinians and injured over 11,500 others in the occupied territory.

More than 9,300 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli rape and torture dungeons. That number includes at least 350 children and 56 women.

