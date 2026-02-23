Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mahdiyah's avatar
mahdiyah
10h

May Allah destroy them and bring the worst punishment for these Zionists, Ameen

Reply
Share
Jesus Raza's avatar
Jesus Raza
10h

Latest Update, for

All Young and Old Who have burning desire to migrate to the land of Milk And honey !!

The Mighty USA !!

Best Democracy of the World

For the People

By the People

To the People 🥳

Land of Free

Land of fair Justice !! 😂

1200 young girls of the US, were

Raped & Killred

Some buried in the backyard

Many other Cut to Pieces And eaten as Jerky, by the Riches Billionaires of the US

Millions of files And Videos as Evidence on file

Yet, the Fucking leadership, And all the Billionaire are walking freely. Enjoying life each day as un-touchable !! 🥳🥳🥳

Sinking in worldly Delight And Demonic Sin !!

This is called

Fair Justice for all in the mighty USA

1200 young girl And thier family life's destroyed And Tainted with Scares and stigma for life

This is called fair Justice for the greatest democracy of

the World !!

Think before you dream of coming to the USA !!

You will never

get fair Justice in Demonic hell hole

And, Israel is falling of the chair Roaring in laughter And doleing out fair Justice to All !! 😂 🥳

It's less of Problem to live

life in Poverty !!

Than, to be live life in fear, and suffering, Pain and Cruelty

Crime and Sin !!

And Worst Yet !!

Gross Injustice

Stay away from this hell whole of the World !!

Peace to you all 🌹🙏

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture