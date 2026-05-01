Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
1d

virtually unusable. VIRTUALLY UNUSABLE. Suck on it, Hegseth. As a child, I might've been lamenting the plight of my country. But now, what I lament is how it has PISSED AWAY BILLIONS IN IDIOTIC FECKLESS IMPERIALISTIC LUNACY WAR. While I simultaneously applaud Iran for its cleverness in kicking my country's FAT Uncle Sam's' [Uncle Trump's] Ass. Bravo Iran.

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gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
1d

These kind of revelations certainly bring a (grim) smile to my face.

So much for those “backwards” Iranians! They’re playing chess. The AmeriKKKans and ziofilth can’t even play CandyLand.

I have some hope that Iran’s actions will help bring about the end of monarchy to the Gulf and return those nations to the People.

But I won’t be content until AmeriKKKan bases are completely and utterly destroyed and the false Colonizer “state” looks worse than Gaza. And every single ziocolonizer is driven away to where they came from.

The Persians are my sisters and brothers. Not the false “Arab” states.

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