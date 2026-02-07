Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dot Dot Dot •••'s avatar
Dot Dot Dot •••
7h

Everyday, I take a moment to think of the peoples facing apartheid and genocide on the coast of Gaza, within all of Palestine, as well as Sudan and Congo. I don’t let it get to me like it once did. I don’t break down and cry for them; because they need my action. I work on myself to be a worthy advocate, acknowledging and validating my role without being consumed by the guilt.

Reply
Share
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
6hEdited

I was trembling inside about the abuse of children earlier today -- listening to different podcasts' analyses of the whole Epstein cabal email release; whatever the details, it's clear that children were brutalized, young minds corrupted. So your verse hits a soft spot tonight.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture