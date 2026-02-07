Their tiny eyes had never seen beyond the sea,

Enveloped in the love of their kin;

They had only ever known love and mercy —

Footprints in the sands and naughty grins.

Their hands raised in prayer would touch the heavens,

Begging for their father’s sight or their mother’s light.

Both taken away to places they could not discern,

All they knew was their world was undone.

Such pious innocence scares the wretched,

Who are blinded by a faith so luminously bright.

A light they cannot have, they must blight.

And dim the radiance into the darkest night.

Those who they cannot devour on their island,

They visit them with their fiery wrath;

Just like Iblis refused to bow down before Adam,

Now his spawns defile the children of Adam.

