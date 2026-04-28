Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Anis Sadek's avatar
Anis Sadek
19h

They intend to kill him or at least to totally destroy him physically and mentally - what a waste of a superb human being , they must be stopped , the sooner the better !

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Baz's avatar
Baz
18h

His abduction is part of their plan to destroy civil society in Gaza. This is an element of their genocide. They are barbarous and feel they cannot be stopped.

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