Palestine Will Be Free

Rosey
12h

The international community and media keeps referring to the far right government of Israel as if it is a fringe party that doesn't represent the majority of their citizens.

However when you hear the citizens speak and how they celebrate every death, torture, rape etc I believe it's a normal party for them. It's just a megaphone for the twisted genocidal regime of Israel.

Israel has shown the world it's society has no morals, humanity as they steal it's neighbours land to make greater Israel.

There in nothing great about Israel.

It's a rogue pariah state and without the US it's finished and then finally it's neighbours can finally live in peace in the Middle East.

That time cannot appear soon enough

Helen S.
13h

It’s shocking to be confronted with the reality of the blood thirst of the Israelis. My mind cannot process this. At times I briefly think; did I just wake up and find myself in the brutal Middle Ages? No, it’s worst than my mind can comprehend.

