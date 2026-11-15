If I were to write dystopian fiction, I would write about a captive population, with absolutely no escape in any direction, being relentlessly bombarded every single day for years and years and years with devastating weapons shipped from the world’s leading weapons factories and reduced to smithereens. I would write about the captors giving this captive population safe exit routes along which there would be no bombings, and then bombing those who take these supposed safe routes to smithereens anyway. No one would anticipate such a plot twist, even in a work of dystopian fiction.

To make it really grim, I would write about bombing all the hospitals in that concentration camp and about sniping doctors and patients through the hospitals’ glass windows from rooftops. I would also describe in gory detail the besieging of the hospitals by hundreds of ground troops, who would raid them and force the doctors to perform hours-long procedures on patients without allowing them bathroom breaks. When they asked for permission to relieve themselves, the ground troops would force them to relieve themselves standing and continue the procedure they were performing on their patients. After these soldiers had finished playing these macabre games and had cut off all supplies to the hospital for the duration of the siege, I would write about how they would murder the patients, their relatives, the doctors, their assistants, and the other hospital staff. These soldiers would then dig a massive grave in the middle of the hospitals and then dump the bodies in that shallow pit. Days later, I would write, when locals dug into the pit, they would find nurses buried in their scrubs and patients buried with their IV attachments.

I would write about soldiers rummaging through the belongings in the homes of the civilians they had killed after shooting them in the face from a mere metre or two away. They would raid their lockers and steal everything they could: gold, jewellery, cash, art pieces, football jerseys, everything. And yes, lingerie! I would write about soldiers raiding the wardrobes of dead and displaced women, putting on their lingerie, filming themselves in them in suggestive poses, and then posting the videos and photos on social media for the world to watch.

I would write about a young girl, let’s say, no more than six years old. I would write about how her mother would let her go with her uncle’s family in their car to another part of the concentration camp while she took the other kids towards another safe destination in the hope that, if they became targets of bombing, at least not everyone in the family would be killed. To really turn up the morbidity, I would write about how the girl’s car would come under fire from the ground troops, who would proceed to kill everyone in the car but the six-year-old and her slightly older cousin. While the cousin was calling for help, she too would be killed. Then the six-year-old, now the sole survivor surrounded by the bodies of her family members, all of whom had been alive just minutes ago, would pick up the phone and repeat the call for help. When two paramedics were within reach and about to rescue her, their vehicle would be attacked, killing them both. Subsequently, the girl would be killed too. Days later, forensic experts would say that her car had been fired at at least 335 times.

Because humans are predisposed to care for children, I would write about the targeted, deliberate murder of children in particularly horrifying detail. I would write about a teenager being burned alive in a hospital tent while his arm was still attached to an IV drip; about a two-year-old who watched her mother being burned to death right in front of her; about an entire family charred beyond recognition after a bomb targeted their apartment; about a six-year-old girl whose entire family had already been killed, finally joining them in the afterlife after being killed on her way to school; about a seven-year-old girl whose legs had been blown off and who hung lifelessly from protruding rebar; about two boys, probably five and six, sandwiched lifelessly between enormous concrete slabs after their home was bombed; about twin sisters who were killed on the same day that they were born; about a child with Down’s syndrome who, after being separated from his family, was mauled by dogs — especially as he was terrified of them — and then died alone, only for his family to find his decomposing body weeks later, by which time it was being eaten by worms; about a child being reduced to minced meat after being run over by a tank; and about five babies whom the soldiers let rot in their incubators after forcing their parents and hospital staff to evacuate.

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To really turn up the morbidity to eleven, I would write about, let’s say, 612 children being born and killed during this years-long campaign of annihilation. It really doesn’t get more macabre than children knowing nothing more than the sound of bombs, the whirring of drones, the rumble of their mothers’ empty stomachs, and the sense of despondency in their surroundings before they are killed and buried.

Not every child would die in my dystopian tale, of course. Some would suffer life-altering injuries. Like really horrific injuries, say, amputations, some of which would even involve double and triple amputations. To make it really grisly, doctors would perform these amputations on young children without anaesthesia, with people holding the children’s limbs in place as though they were living in the time of Hippocrates. This would be Hippocrates, but in 4K and live-streamed. In my dystopian tale, these children would wait forever to receive artificial limbs because their tormentors would label the prosthetics as potential weapons and prevent their entry into the extermination camp.

In my dystopian fiction, the suffering resulting from the lack of medical care would also extend to the adults. Those with chronic conditions and life-threatening injuries would be left with no choice but to wait for the slow march of death. In my story, medical evacuations would be severely curtailed. Even when others would pay for the treatment of these patients and there would be every chance that they might never return to their old homes, they would still be prevented from leaving. They would have to suffer a slow, agonising death from the lack of medical care or even basic medicines, or wish for a bomb to drop on their heads or for a stray bullet to pierce their skulls to hasten their end. That would be the only exit allowed out of this killing field.

On the topic of rumbling stomachs, I would write about the deliberate engineering of a famine while these people were already being relentlessly bombed and sniped into oblivion. This famine would kill hundreds more, reduce children to near-skeletons, and affect them for the rest of their lives. When the famine was slightly eased, aid would trickle in in such meagre quantities that children would spend hours with empty vessels just to secure one meal a day. Of course, even securing that one meal would not be guaranteed. Most days, entire families would go hungry.

I would write about these depleted, famished, and displaced families living in tents for years. The same tent. No replacements would be allowed. In the summer, the plastic sheets serving as their homes would never keep the heat out. They would get rashes and all kinds of skin infections from having to share their living space with rats and all kinds of bugs that would crawl over their bodies at night as they slept. In the winter, these same tents would fail to keep the chill out, with infants often freezing to death. When the rains hit, the tents would get flooded and soak everything beyond use. Families would spend hours just trying to bail the water out of their tents until the next round of rains, ad infinitum. All this while the bombs and the sniper fire would never stop. Death would be one constant hounding these wretched survivors, whether it was summer, winter or the rainy season.

These poor people wouldn’t just be mourning their dead, grieving the loss of property, and lamenting the distinct lack of a better future. They would also be grieving their missing loved ones. They wouldn’t even know whether their sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, and brothers were dead or had been taken away to a dungeon to be tortured without end. This would be no ordinary torture either. They would be raped with rods, batons, phones, and by trained dogs. Many of them would be killed due to the torture, starvation, and overall deprivation. Whenever trucks loaded with dead bodies arrived in this eradication camp, families with missing members would rush to see if they were carrying someone they knew. However, they would hardly recognise anyone. They would see charred corpses, bodies bearing gunshot wounds to the head at close range, bodies with their limbs still tied with ropes, and some with their fingers cut off. They would see evidence of such horrific torture that they would retch. Only one in ten bodies would be identified. The rest would have to be buried nameless.

The invading troops in my tale would also take on side quests. They would slaughter journalists, documenting the annihilation of the captive population, for fun. They would kill dozens of paramedics and civil defence personnel. In one instance, for example, I would write about 15 paramedics being killed in the middle of the night and buried alongside their vehicles in a mass grave, which would be discovered weeks later. They would butcher hundreds of employees of the world’s foremost international humanitarian organisation, ostensibly created to maintain peace.

Those who participated in this orgy of violence would be rotated out of the extermination camp, given time to rest and recuperate, and allowed to travel to places as far apart as the foothills of the Himalayas in India and the wilderness of Patagonia, completely unmolested. Anyone who dared to seek accountability for these actions would have their reputation besmirched, their bank accounts frozen, and their freedom of movement curtailed. They would effectively become persona non grata. No one would point fingers at the killers, let alone touch them.

But why would I write this dystopian fiction? Even fiction must bear some semblance of plausibility to be convincing to its readers. This would be so far beyond the pale that no reader would find it remotely believable. Who would ever believe me?

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