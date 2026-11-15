Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
3h

Beyond Orwellian, my brother.

Only way to have it believed is to make it really sci-fi and have the perpetrating army be black-hearted horribly ugly disgusting demons emerging from Hades to terrorize the entire planet.

Oh wait, that's already what we've got, isn't it?

Reply
Share
Stuart's avatar
Stuart
4h

If and when this catastrophe becomes a film it will be denied by the perpetrators

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.