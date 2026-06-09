Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Farisa Ali's avatar
Farisa Ali
1h

No child anywhere on this planet deserves this😭😭. Rest in power Jad..

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Finding Farah's avatar
Finding Farah
1h

I'm *missing* Jad without ever having met him. His father described Jad's spirit so well. Palestine will be free. Palestine will be forever. إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

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