Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
2dEdited

Thank you for reporting so we don't have to.

I am sure that the imam is getting marching orders straight from The KSA.

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Paul Gibby's avatar
Paul Gibby
2d

That is very sad. The imam does the work of Israel in sowing division among muslims. Qatar is learning a lesson about fealty to the US/Israeli demon -- such fealty is extreme folly and a tragedy for the Arab nations.

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