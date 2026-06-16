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Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
2hEdited

"“confidential materials” that were not shared".

Although I'm sure I can easily find Trump admin examples, the one in the West that jumped to mind as a parallel was the UK where those activists were essentially convicted of vandalism -- property damage against Elbit (Israeli tech/weapons) -- THEN secretly, without charges or instructions to the jury, were then found guilty of terrorism.

We see that Israel has corrupted Western jurisprudence. It turns everything it touches, its "allies", to merda.

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Liana Chenoweth Kornfield's avatar
Liana Chenoweth Kornfield
2h

This is so heartbreaking and so hard to hear.

Dr. Safiya so much needs all of our continuous prayers, and our prayers that Allah blesses him and holds, protects and comforts him with His Compassion and His gentle healing Light.🌜🙏🌛

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