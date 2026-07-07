Passing through the myriad checkpoints that the Israelis have constructed between their web of settlements in Palestinian localities across the West Bank has always been a challenge for the natives. In the wake of October 7, however, their ordeal, especially for the women, has amplified considerably. The Israelis manning the checkpoints, as well as civilian squatters, have made their lives extremely difficult with the aim of driving them out and seizing their land.

“One settler strips naked in front of us; another drinks alcohol in the courtyard of our home... How can we stay? And how can we protect ourselves as women?” a Palestinian woman told Ultra Palestine, recounting the typical uncouth Israeli behaviour she encounters in her forcibly displaced Bedouin community in the occupied West Bank.

She told Ultra Palestine that these are not isolated incidents but recurring practices witnessed across the majority of Bedouin communities since October 2023, aimed at forcing residents to leave their land. She said that the squatters understand the sensitivity of these issues and exploit them to pressure families, adding: “When we could no longer protect our land, our concern became protecting ourselves, at the very least.”

The report highlighted that these incidents are not limited to Bedouin communities but are widespread across the occupied West Bank. In the Salaymeh neighbourhood of Hebron’s Old City, a resident told the outlet that women are subjected almost daily to insults and verbal harassment by the Jewish squatters.

She said that women of the neighbourhood, including herself, have endured horrific treatment every day since October 2023, beginning with verbal sexual abuse directed at them by the squatters whenever they pass by and extending to degrading searches carried out by female soldiers, which include touching women’s genitals and forcing them to remove their clothes at electronic checkpoints on the pretext that they may be carrying weapons.

During these searches, the women are subjected to obscene sexual insults.

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She added that on numerous occasions a soldier has deliberately removed his trousers in front of her while she was passing through a checkpoint, yet she has been forced to remain silent and tell no one about what she has endured.

She said that these practices have turned life for women in the Salaymeh neighbourhood into hell and have intensified her fears for her daughters and sons, adding: “The first time one of my daughters heard these words from the settlers, she asked me, ‘What are they saying?’ I told her, ‘You will hear these words often. Stay silent, keep walking and don’t pay attention.’”

In the wake of the settler rampages that have become all too frequent since October 7, she explained the difficult decisions her family has had to make simply to ensure some normal, peaceful days in their lives:

I buried my fears inside me and decided never to let my daughters go anywhere alone, or even stay at home by themselves, after settlers and soldiers began jumping into our courtyard at any time. How could I leave them to face this violence and sexual intimidation on their own?

A similar pattern is observed in Masafer Yatta, where women face repeated verbal sexual abuse. Local activist Eid al-Hathaleen told Ultra Palestine, “Imagine having your wife, mother or sister described with obscene and vulgar language in front of you, yet there is nothing we can do except remain steadfast on our land and stay.”

He added that merely responding to the squatters in similar language exposes Palestinians to fines imposed by the Israeli police every time.

Kifaya Khreim, Director of the Advocacy Department at the Women’s Centre for Legal Aid and Counselling, told the Arabic outlet that most women in Bedouin communities and other communities threatened with displacement have experienced at least one form of sexual violence at the hands of settlers.

This includes verbal abuse, attempted sexual harassment, unwanted touching, rape threats, squatters exposing themselves in front of women and children, and photographing women and girls on their way to school or university or while travelling, in addition to other practices documented by the centre, particularly over the past three years.

Khreim said that these practices fall within what can be described as “sexual terror,” aimed at emptying Bedouin communities and other areas that the squatters seek to seize.

She explained that most women subjected to various forms of sexual violence do not dare speak about what they have endured, not only because of social customs and traditions but also out of fear of arrest by the Israeli occupation authorities or retaliation against members of their families, which deepens their suffering and ensures their continued silence about these abuses.

The woman from the Salaymeh neighbourhood described the Catch-22 situation facing Palestinian women: “When we spoke to the Red Cross about what we face every day, they told us: ‘Film the incident on your phone or bring us the soldier’s number.’” She asked in disbelief: “How can I film it when I am prevented from moving at the checkpoint? And how am I supposed to get the soldier’s number, and from whom?”

In the two-tiered Israeli justice system, the same rules do not apply to the squatters. Al-Hathaleen said that the squatters carry out verbal sexual abuse while recording these violations on their own cameras or mobile phones without facing any accountability.

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