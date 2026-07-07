Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Richie Rich's avatar
Richie Rich
5h

I like that response but it’d cost her life and likely the fam too never the less it’s appropriate for pond scum like these settlers as u describe them. Their not settlers but most are criminals from crimes they faced in NY such as failure to pay child support or a myriad of others like rape drug chefs etc so these people we’re trash long before arriving and finding they can’t be returned to face charges emboldens these bums who the Israeli govt gives a monthly check and free health care along with a promise to give them a deed to any land they can drive owners from and they even issue them new M4 rifles and a little uniform that makes them feel important. All paid for by my Zionist controlled govt while Trump pockets are fill and the rich Zionist Jews like Ellison steal our land here paid for again by our govt for the no bid govt contracts they all feed on. The upper echelon of oir govt ranks are filled with these traitorous dual citizens whose allegiance is Israel not America which is obvious if u ask them. The others like Zuckerberg, Blinken.,Victoria Newland, etc.occupy unelected positions in our govt giving the access like Pollard who flew to Israel upon release and had a little welcome home party with our ambassador thanking him forstealing from us for them then going on Israeli tv and telling all Jewish Americans with secret clearances to steal all the can and give it to Israel. Allies? Friends? Hardly, enemies to be rooted out and deported.

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medi's avatar
medi
5h

Oh my dear god what's going on

Save Palestine

Save Gaza

Save the world

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