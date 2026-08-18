Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3h

Let's face it! !!! These BASTARDS do every inhumane thing they can do as inhumanely as possible. 😡😡😡😡

And to keep their words in agreements??? No fool expects such gentlemanly cvilized conduct from monsters.

Thank you!

Reply
Share
Giuseppe's avatar
Giuseppe
3h

Israel criminal and killer baby

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture