Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
12h

But of course, you'd not waste your time educating Amalek. Only Israelis and Zionist Jews are worthy of anything.

To wit: Just watched a great clip on Bad Hasbara podcast. Israeli official being filmed in front of bombed out residential structure in Tel Aviv: he's complaining about Iranian war crimes in attacking civilian infrastructure.

Then, amazingly, an Israeli Channel 4 TV reporter says to the guy: "You don't exactly have the moral high ground on this point". It was a great moment of truth. And makes the same point — Israeli bombing of civilian infrastructure in Tehran? No that's not a war crime because, like Gazan school children, they're Amalek. ONLY ISRAELIS CAN BE THE VICTIMS OF WAR CRIMES.

Reply
Share
2 replies
stan squires's avatar
stan squires
12h

I am from Vancouver,Canada and i want to say : In Nicaragua in the early 1980s Nicaraguan Teachers were murdered by the Contras in Nicaragua supported by President Ronald Reagan.The Canadian Gov't at the time also supported the Contras.

The Palestinian People like the People of Nicaragua always find a way to educate the Children despite Teachers been killed and Schools destroyed by Israel.

Nicaragua and Palestine are still standing up to Yankee Aggression and Israeli Genocide. Both Countries got decades of experience in fighting against Yankee Aggression and Israeli Genocide.There is no Surrender in these Countries. Armed Struggle has been the way forward in the past and continues into the future. Long Live the FSLN and the Palestinian Resistance.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture