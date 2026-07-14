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Hashim Giles's avatar
Hashim Giles
32m

So when they say they are the people of God just know their “God” is Lucifer, and not the Righteous God of the Prophets. Rev. 2:9 & Rev 3:9

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
20mEdited

While this is horrific, what's really beyond belief is to read this UN report on the situation in Gaza from 2017 ( there is a section on water & sanitation there):

https://unsco.unmissions.org/sites/default/files/gaza_10_years_later_-_11_july_2017.pdf

What's in that UNESCO report - just that documented from 2017 alone - constitutes a crime against humanity by the israeli regime.

To look a decade on and even worse, tel you this is not happening by mistake. Every leader in the so-called wedt knew what the israeli regine is doing - and they ket them do even worse. They long, long ago silently declared war of extermination against Palestinians.

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