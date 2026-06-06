Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell's avatar
Zainah-Elizabeth Lovell
8h

It is absolutely obscene that any person, organisation, or government, can even consider supporting these zionist israeli monsters.

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
8h

As always, my head and my soul ache at the incomprehensible barbarism.

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