Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
6h

Horrifying, and the result of lifelong indoctrination in a culture of hate and racism. The Israelis behave towards Palestinians exactly the same way that American whites behaved to indigenous Turtle Islanders. What makes Israeli behavior even worse though is that by the time Israel came into existence the world had for the most part moved on from the level of sadism that existed in the 19th century and earlier, and international law, which didn't exist pre-20th century, now completely forbade such despicable acts. If there was ever the need for another Nuremberg Trials, this is it.

Reply
Share
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
6h

How sad ---- and how devilishly they twist reality to their favor.

💔

Thank you PWBF!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture