Ryan Bahaa Abu al-Ajeen.

Israeli savagery is boundless. Every time it appears that they could not possibly lower the bar of their barbarism any lower, they go right ahead and lower it some more. The latest instance of their demonic behaviour took place in Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. Israeli terrorists executed three-year-old Ryan Bahaa Abu al-Ajeen with a shot to the head while he was in his father’s arms. They then abducted the wounded father and detained him for hours alongside his martyred son.

Residents found the father and his son after midnight and took them to hospital, where Ryan was pronounced dead, while his father received treatment for his injuries.

Ultra Palestine reported the following sequence of events that led to the murder of Ryan:

The head of the Abu al-Ajeen family, Nawaf Abu al-Ajeen, explained that Bahaa Abu al-Ajeen (32) was returning on Sunday afternoon after visiting his in-laws in the Wadi al-Salqa area, east of Deir al-Balah. He was accompanied by his son Ryan and his relative by marriage, Khaled Hassan Abu Gharaba (56), when they were surprised by an Israeli force stationed inside one of the houses overlooking the road. Abu al-Ajeen said the soldiers opened fire directly on the civilians without any warning or attempt to stop them, resulting in Ryan being shot in the head. He explained that the child was in his father’s arms and that the bullet tore out one of his eyes, while the father suffered a deep wound to his right leg. He added that the occupation forces arrested the wounded father and his wounded son, along with Khaled Abu Gharaba, and transported them in a military vehicle to the Kisufim military site, despite the child’s critical condition and the father’s severe bleeding, without providing them with the necessary medical care.

After six hours of detaining the father and son, despite the grievous injuries to the latter, the Israelis dumped them by the side of Salah al-Din Road near the Abu Holi junction around midnight.

The Israelis did not provide the wounded father with any medical treatment, but merely bound his injured leg with a strip despite the severity of his wound, before abandoning him beside the body of his martyred son at the roadside.

Residents found the father and his son after midnight and took them to hospital, where Ryan was pronounced dead, while his father received treatment for his injuries.

Reporting by an Israeli channel proved that the Israelis devised a diabolical plan to portray the summary execution of the 3-year-old and the wounding of his father as a heroic anti-resistance operation. Ultra Palestine:

Earlier, a correspondent for Israel’s Channel 14 had claimed that the Israeli army had foiled a resistance ambush in the central Gaza Strip, and that occupation soldiers had killed one Palestinian, arrested another, and wounded a third. It later emerged that the alleged ambush involved none other than Bahaa, his son Ryan, and his relative by marriage, confirming that the occupation army used the pretext of a “security incident” to carry out the summary execution of civilians.

The cold-blooded execution of Ryan adds to the growing list of Palestinian martyrs killed since the start of the supposed ceasefire which went into effect last October. According to the Gaza Health Ministry’s latest figures, Israel has killed 997 Palestinians since the Trump-fronted “ceasefire.”

Ryan’s murder follows close on the heels of another similar execution in the West Bank, where an Israeli terrorist shot and killed a seven-month-old infant while he was in his mother’s lap.

Israel has slaughtered at least 21,000 Palestinian children since the start of its genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip in October 2023. This wanton child sacrifice has totally normalised the butchering of Palestinian babies in broad daylight, so much so that the cold-blooded executions of Ryan Bahaa Abu al-Ajeen or Sam Abu Haikal barely make the news anymore.

Ryan Bahaa Abu al-Ajeen’s name joins the thousands of Palestinian children whose lives have been extinguished by Israel’s genocidal campaign. Their murders are increasingly treated as little more than statistics. The greatest indictment of our time is not merely that these children are being killed, but that their killing has become so routine that the world scarcely pauses before moving on.

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