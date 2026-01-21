Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
1d

Two intense reactions:

First, I picture one courageous American, Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar, who appears on every podcast who'll have him to decry the horrors of the GHF, the scam of that absurdity being called an aid agency. There are a few good folks in the USA, and he's one of the honest actors.

Second, the fecklessness of the UN general assembly -- unable to effect any action to insist that UNWRA be permitted to service a member state, Palestine, without interference from another member state, Israel. The entire scam of having this outrage subject to the veto of a security council member like the US is a fatal flaw in the UN that makes it freaking worthless. Unless that organization acts to change this flaw, it may as well go away.

Reply
Share
gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
1dEdited

Palestinian women are strong, brave and resilient despite the best efforts of the IGFF (extra “f” is intentional, y’all know what it stands for) to shut them down. The Ziofilth aren’t even capable of fighting unarmed women and children; assassinate is all they know.

Can anyone imagine AmeriKKKan or European women reacting under these circumstances? They’d scream like children then lay down and die, and screw their starving kids.

Open letter to every IsraHelli scum: the world despises you. You will never be forgiven. You will all die more horrific deaths than the actual human beings that the Palestinians are. You are vampires to be eliminated, one and all, from the face of this earth. And not a single soul will regret it.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture