Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
41m

Please ask the Devil IsRael to leave Palestine and go back to Ukraine...

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Paul Bourdon's avatar
Paul Bourdon
36m

I will never forget the image of the 6 year old girl, I think near Khan Younis, carrying her injured 3 year old sister on her shoulders walking down the street to find medical help. That is burned into my memory!

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