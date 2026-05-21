Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Gladwyn d'Souza's avatar
Gladwyn d'Souza
4hEdited

Sony and Canon aren’t on the BDS list and should be added. I cancelled all sports networks two years ago. #BoycottWorldCup #BDSfifa

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
7h

Israel is viewed as peachy.

Russia is viewed as bad. Very bad indeed.

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