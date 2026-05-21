Gaza has been a great revealer. Over the past two and a half years of the genocidal Israeli war waged against it, Gaza has exposed the hallowed institutions of the West as gleeful voyeurs, if not outright complicit in its annihilation. Not only political and financial institutions, but also social and cultural ones, have been stripped of their carefully cultivated moral pretences, revealing instead a profound willingness to accommodate — and even participate in — savagery so long as it remains politically convenient. A new report on the English Premier League (EPL) — football’s pre-eminent domestic competition — has exposed the deep entrenchment of English clubs in the ecosystem that is slaughtering Palestinians en masse, raping them using dogs, and starving them to death.

Genocide enablers

The report, titled Red Card, by War on Want, a London-based anti-poverty charity, has revealed that “[a]t least nine of the 20 clubs in the EPL are directly sponsored by companies complicit in Israel’s atrocities.” It concludes that the EPL and its clubs’ association with companies enabling genocide risks rendering them “complicit in war crimes”:

By promoting these companies to fans and followers of the EPL, and by associating them with their clubs’ beloved names, the clubs are sportswashing the companies and normalising the atrocities. This is not only unethical but risks rendering them complicit in war crimes.

The report lists Canon, Cisco, Google/Alphabet, HPE, Oracle, and Sony as “six tech and surveillance companies facilitating genocide and apartheid” that “sponsor EPL clubs.” A seventh tech firm, Microsoft, sponsors the league itself.

It lists Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Expedia/Hotels.com (as well as Pepsi) for their involvement “in the construction and sustaining of illegal Israeli settlements and inherently in the destruction of Palestinian homes and lands that preceded them.”

Furthermore:

Six companies are enabling Israel’s atrocities with finance and fuel: AXA, BP, Eurobank, Evelyn Partners, HSBC and Standard Chartered (as well as American Express). Three companies give other material and ideological support for Israel’s atrocities: Google/Alphabet, Facebook and WhatsApp whose parent company is Meta, and Oracle (as well as Deel, Emirates, Etihad, PUMA, Wix and X).

The worst offenders are the top clubs, with Liverpool, last year’s English champions, topping the report’s “Table of Complicity.” Liverpool, which is owned by Fenway Sports Group — an American multinational sports holding conglomerate — is sponsored by six complicit companies.

Liverpool: Champions of England and champions in genocide complicity.

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Liverpool is followed by the London-based clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, with five sponsors each. Manchester City and Manchester United each have four complicit companies as sponsors, while Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, and Fulham have two each.

Disreputable owners

The report also highlights how the ownership structures of certain clubs risk bringing them into disrepute. “The ownerships of Arsenal, Fulham, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United risk bringing those clubs into disrepute for their connections to political leaders and organisations involved in atrocities,” the report added.

According to War on Want, Stan Kroenke (the owner of Arsenal), Shahid Khan (Fulham), and Ed Glazer (Manchester United) have donated significant sums to Trump’s first presidential inauguration.

“Under President Trump the USA has provided enormous military and political support for Israel’s genocide, illegal occupation and apartheid. Trump said he wants to ‘clean out’ the Palestinians from Gaza and would like ‘tiny’ Israel to become larger. Trump has severely attacked the International Criminal Court and human rights organisations for seeking accountability for Israel’s war crimes against Palestinians,” the report highlighted.

The owners of Manchester City and Newcastle United — respectively the UAE sovereign wealth fund and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — have allied themselves with Trump’s so-called Board of Peace (BoP), a Trump-fronted scam that has allowed the Israelis to continue their genocide under the guise of a non-existent ceasefire.

“Political leaders involved with Manchester City and Newcastle United have also allied with Trump over the BoP,” the report added. “The chairman of Manchester City, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, holds several senior positions in the Abu Dhabi government and has joined the BoP. The chair of the company owning Newcastle United is the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia who also sits on the BoP.”

Muzzling dissent

English clubs have also been at the forefront of suppressing anti-genocide voices among their employees and fans. Notoriously, Arsenal, the newly crowned champions of England, sacked Mark Bonnick, their kitman and an employee of over two decades, on Christmas Eve 2024 for posting “criticisms of Israel’s conduct” on Twitter.

Following his social media post, Bonnick became “the target of a smear campaign led by a handful of politically motivated individuals making allegations of anti-Semitism against him.” However, a Football Association — the governing body of football in England — investigation cleared Bonnick of misconduct. Interestingly, “Arsenal also stated that they did not find any evidence of anti-Semitism, a view shared by Jewish anti-racism campaigners. Nevertheless, Arsenal dismissed him on the grounds that he brought the club ‘into disrepute.’”

“Arsenal appears to have prioritised seemingly prejudiced and racist views of those who targeted him online rather than its staff’s livelihood, wellbeing and rights — including the right to freedom of expression in support of people suffering genocide, illegal occupation and apartheid,” the report added.

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The report also detailed Arsenal’s harassment of a female supporter: “In October 2025, stewards at the Emirates stadium denied entry to a female Arsenal supporter unless she removed the Palestine shirt she was wearing. No replacement clothing was offered.”

Red Card contrasted Brighton’s treatment of an anti-genocide supporter and a pro-genocide club employee. “Brighton banned season-ticket holder, Roger Wade, for five years from the AMEX after he once wore a Palestine t-shirt inside the stadium,” the report said.

Brighton’s harsh treatment of supporter Roger Wade contrasts with its apparent acceptance of seemingly racist and genocide-supporting behaviour by Israeli footballer Tomer Hemed who is a coach and mentor with Brighton’s Academy. Social media posts by Mr Hemed show him posing with and praising Israeli soldiers during the genocide in Gaza. Hemed also appeared to dehumanise Palestinians and promote their painful killing, “Human animals are not human!!! Monsters! Let them die a death of suffering!”, he wrote.

Tomer Hemed: Genocide is kosher.

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Israeli destruction of Palestinian sporting life

Throughout the course of its genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip, the Israelis have utterly decimated the enclave’s sporting infrastructure. They have also killed hundreds of footballers, young and old, and have made it nearly impossible for any budding players to pursue their sporting careers in the dystopian hellscape to which they have reduced Gaza, where football is the most popular sport.

The Red Card report describes the Israeli destruction in Gaza:

According to the PFA [Palestinian Football Association], Israel has destroyed or significantly damaged 265 sports facilities in Gaza. The destruction includes: 23 major stadiums and fields, 35 indoor halls, 58 club headquarters, 12 FIFA-funded pitches, 17 artificial five-a-side pitches, 23 private five-a-side pitches, as well as 19 sports education facilities, three club swimming pools and 15 basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts. The Palestine Stadium, the Beit Hanoun Municipal Stadium, the Gaza Sports Club Stadium and the Al Hilal Sporting Club Stadium are among those significantly damaged or destroyed. In the same period, Israel has killed at least 565 members of the PFA, including players, coaches, referees and staff. Among those killed are Sulaiman al-Obaid, former national team player who is one of hundreds of aid-seekers shot dead at a death-trap “aid distribution centre” run by the notorious Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Promising football player Hanan Wael al-Hawajri of Ahli Girls’ Club was killed in May 2024 when Israel bombed her home in Nuseirat refugee camp. Rafah youth team player Mohammed al-Satri was shot dead while seeking humanitarian aid, in Rafah. Ten children from the professional Al-Mohtarifin Academy in Gaza City and managers Yousef Al-Heela and Hani Al-Msadar from central Gaza were killed.

Citing reporting by Euromed Monitor, the report describes how the genocidal Israelis turned stadiums into makeshift internment camps for Palestinian detainees, including Yarmouk Stadium, where dozens of women “had their veils removed before being searched by soldiers. Many of them also endured explicit abuse, beatings, and harassment. Palestinian males, including children as young as 10 years old and elderly people over the age of 70, were forced to take off all their clothes except their underwear and line up in a humiliating manner in front of the women detained in the same stadium.

“The fate and wellbeing of many of those detained at Yarmouk Stadium as well as many thousands of Palestinians detained by Israel is unclear.”

Yarmouk Stadium being used as a torture camp by the Israelis.

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Genocidal institutions

Football is a sport of the working class. Many English football clubs were founded by workers and local communities tied to Britain’s industrial economy, including railways, factories, shipyards, and mills. Yet, over time, these clubs have transformed into ruthless corporate behemoths, with profit as their sole religion.

The deep bonds once formed between clubs and their communities — reflected in matchday songs such as Liverpool’s You’ll Never Walk Alone or West Ham United’s I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles — have increasingly been stripped of meaning and now serve merely as rituals of spectacle and loyalty. While supporters often continue to embody a working-class ethos of solidarity, resistance, and justice, their clubs are nothing more than genocide-enabling institutions that could not care less about the extermination of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

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