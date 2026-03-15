For the past two and a half years, Palestinians burning in the inferno of the Gaza Strip have consistently asked, “Where are the Arabs?” Besieged in their tiny enclave with no escape, they have been calling out to their brethren for help: for a piece of bread, as they have been starved by the Israeli-engineered famine; a bottle of water, as their water has been poisoned and their desalination plants bombed; a brief respite from the unceasing bombs that have been tearing their flesh apart, burning their children alive, and reducing their homes to rubble. But other than the resource-starved Lebanese and Yemenis, no Arabs have come to their rescue. Certainly not the rich Arabs of the Persian Gulf, the ones with money to splurge on mega projects and to line the pockets of politicians and lobbyists to get their way in the slimy world of American politics.

Now that these Arab states are facing Iranian barrages on their territory for the crime of facilitating American crimes against Iran, they have been left badly exposed. Years of pandering to the Western elites and the Israelis has won them no leverage when they need their investments to work in their favour. Instead, the Americans have run away with the bags of money, leaving the Gulf regimes with nowhere to hide as Iranian projectiles dominate their airspace, halting their shiny projects and shattering the delusional projections of their countries as abodes of peace.

Every new Iranian strike has revealed the depth and breadth of American infiltration in their countries. Take, for example, the United Arab Emirates, where not only Abu Dhabi, the capital city which makes up about 87 percent of the UAE’s landmass, and Dubai have been targeted by Iranian retaliatory strikes for hosting foreign bases, but even the nondescript emirates of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah have been struck for providing land to the Americans for their nefarious activities. With just 17,800 square kilometres of landmass, Kuwait hosts a stunning six major US military installations. What is more, as Iran has struck these bases, the American troops have been moved to residential areas and hotels, potentially putting civilians at risk. In effect, the GCC states have turned their own citizens into human shields to protect Western soldiers, while they slaughter Muslims in Iran.

Gaza at least has its sons of the soil fighting to protect its people from Israeli-American barbarism and incursions. The Arab monarchies cannot even fathom repelling Western forces from their lands, who have effectively captured their entire security apparatus and are using it against their own people.

Even Gaza is not occupied to this degree, despite the use of sabotage, siege, and deprivation over the decades, and the use of genocidal violence over the past two and a half years. Meanwhile, the Arabs of the Persian Gulf states have willingly handed their countries over to the Western hordes ravaging the entire region.

This treachery, however, is nothing new. The ruling Saud dynasty in Saudi Arabia has a history of being in bed with the West — the English effectively created the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in return for the Sauds’ facilitation of their designs in the region — at the expense of fellow Muslims and Arabs. It is the treachery of the Sauds that paved the way for the creation of Israel.

Hussain bin Ali, the ruler of Hijaz, led the Arab Revolt of June 1916 in aid of the British to defeat the Ottomans in the First World War, with the carrot of ruling over an independent Arab state, prised from the Turks. At the time, Hussain bin Ali ruled the western parts of Arabia, Ibn Rashid ruled the north, and Ibn Saud ruled the eastern parts.

Serving as loyal puppets of the British, and aided by a £5,000 per month stipend (later increased to £10,000) along with copious weapons, the Sauds would eventually take over all of Arabia, defeating first the Rashidis in the north, and eventually driving out the fellow collaborator Hussain, who was less compromising, from Makkah in October 1924.

By December 1925, the Sauds had complete control over Arabia. It was made official by their British masters in February 1926, when they recognised Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud, the “founder” of Saudi Arabia, as the new King of Hijaz.

Iqbal captured this historic betrayal of Muslims in a succinct verse:

حرَم رسوا ہوا پیرِ حرَم کی کم نگاہی سے

جوانانِ تاتاری کس قدر صاحبِ نظر نکلے The sacred sanctuary was disgraced by its keepers,

But how Tatar heroes emerged as young men of vision!

The timeworn Saud loyalty to the West, at the expense of their own, continues to this day. There is another historic parallel. The Sauds drew their legitimacy from the 18th century Wahhabi school of thought they patronised, since it puts a religious imprimatur on all their illegitimate dealings and actions favouring the foreign invaders against fellow Muslims. So, when the armies of the Sauds ransacked and killed fellow Muslims for mere conquest and in the service of non-Muslims, the Wahhabis deemed their Muslim victims kafir and the conquest legitimate — in contravention of sharia.

Since gaining control of Arabia, the Sauds have unleashed the same school of thought — which was strongly opposed and labelled as khariji (extremist sectarians who declared other Muslims apostates) by mainstream Sunni authorities at the time — across the larger Muslim world. This legitimisation of a khariji sect has done the same debilitating work among Muslims over the past few decades as it did back then: dividing them and getting them to take up arms against one another while the Western masters rule the roost.

(The rulers of Saudi Arabia draw their legitimacy from being the guardians of the two sacred mosques in Makkah and Madina. Combined with the kingdom’s vast size, enormous wealth, and the fact that it employs Muslims from across the world in various industries, this gives them significant leverage over the Muslim world and makes them the most important state in the Persian Gulf.)

However, the same loyalty to their Western masters that has served the Saud dynasty so well for over a century has now been exposed as an albatross around their necks by the Iranian retaliatory strikes.

No matter how fervent the appeals, and no matter how extreme the violence inflicted on the bodies of Palestinians, the Arab monarchs were never going to save Gaza. A leadership in thrall to its true masters will not save itself either.

Share

I’ve never put up a paywall, but this newsletter can’t continue without your support. If you are able, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription here, on Ko-fi, or on Patreon. You can also buy me a coffee or two at the link below. Thank you!

Buy me a coffee