Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Bluemore's avatar
Dan Bluemore
2h

Thanks for sharing his words, obviously none of this is shown on the channels I get my world cup watching from.

Him talking about animal rights made me think of the furore when Kurt Zouma of West Ham was video'd kicking his cat. Obviously what Kurt did was shitty, but it's not genocide is it!

✌️❤️🇵🇸

Reply
Share
3 replies by Palestine Will Be Free and others
Jim M.'s avatar
Jim M.
1h

Thank you is all I can say. And thank you to the Egyptian coach.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture