Despite the heroics of some of the underdogs, the 2026 World Cup will go down in history as one of the most exclusionary and most corrupt. Among numerous other things, the United States — one of the co-hosts along with Mexico and Canada — refused to issue a visa to Africa’s best referee, treated the Iranian national team as terrorists, revoked the tickets of Iranian overseas fans, refused Senegalese fans entry, and effectively priced working-class fans out of matches.

However, the uber-corruption of FIFA, which has a solid case for being regarded as the world’s most corrupt multinational organisation, came to the fore this week. The US’s star striker, Folarin Balogun, had been sent off for a dangerous foul in the US’s match against Bosnia and Herzegovina last week, ruling him out of the US’s next match against Belgium, which took place on Monday. However, FIFA President Gianni Infantino — who last year awarded FIFA’s inaugural “Peace Prize” to Trump — suspended Balogun’s automatic one-match ban after receiving a call from the American president, thereby making him eligible for the match against Belgium.

We live in a clown world Palestine Will Be Free · December 6, 2025 Gianni Infantino, the president of football’s governing body FIFA, on Friday awarded Trump the newly minted FIFA Peace Prize. As if the spectacle of a sports organisation awarding a peace prize to a world leader were not clownish and tinpot enough, Infantino stretched the absurdity of the spectacle even further with his reasoning for handing the prize t… Read full story

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This has brought FIFA’s deeply entrenched corruption, which was backstage and hidden from public view, right onto the football pitch, bringing the integrity of the beautiful game into question. (Despite Balogun’s participation, Belgium whacked the US 4-1 to end their World Cup… unless Trump makes another call, perhaps.)

The fact that FIFA would yield to Trump’s pressure was never in question. It’s the same organisation that has refused to ban Israel and its clubs from competitions despite the Western-backed Jewish state’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The Israelis have killed upwards of 1,000 Palestinian athletes, over half of them football players of all ages, since the start of the genocide in 2023. The Israelis killed the latest Palestinian footballer on the same day as the US’s match against Bosnia.

Meanwhile, Russia and all its clubs remain banned from FIFA’s competitions as a result of its war against Ukraine.

Against this sordid background, the Arab teams and fans — despite their compromised governments — have kept Palestine at the forefront at the World Cup. The Palestinian flag has been on prominent display every time a predominantly Muslim country has taken to the pitch.

The players and fans of Morocco, which has some of the most fervent pro-Palestine supporters, effectively privileged the Palestinian flag over their own during their semi-final run at the 2022 World Cup, and the same pattern has been repeated this year. The players and fans of the Egyptian national team, which has the staunch support of Gaza’s genocide survivors, have also put Palestine at the heart of their World Cup campaign.

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Hossam Hassan, Egypt’s coach, dedicated his team’s first foray into the World Cup Round of 16 last week to the Palestinian people: “I dedicate this victory to both the Egyptian people and the kind, generous Palestinian people.”

Hassan further put things in perspective ahead of Egypt’s next assignment against Argentina on Tuesday.

Highlighting the genocide and the sheer deprivation that the Israelis have inflicted upon the Palestinian people for nearly three years, Hassan contrasted the normalisation of the Palestinians’ suffering with the way the world and its inglorious institutions treat even animals.

He spoke with the kind of clarity one would expect from statesmen. But in our corrupt and deeply compromised political system, all we have is a line-up of murderous clowns, from Trump to Starmer to Infantino.

In this depraved milieu, Hossam Hassan provides moral clarity.

Hassan’s comments about Palestine:

“Everyone has feelings, and if there is a single person in the world who doesn’t feel for the Palestinian people, then they are not human. They are not human, regardless of whether they are Arab, European, American, or anything else.

“We always see that even among populations in Europe, around the world, and in America, if an animal is mistreated or harmed, human rights, animal rights, and all world organisations stand up. But when thousands of human beings are killed every single day, children and women... while we are sitting in air-conditioned rooms, living in palaces or apartments, with food right in front of us, these children and communities are living in tents in the winter cold and the summer heat. When it’s hot, we want air conditioning and fans, and when it’s winter, we want a closed home, heaters, and blankets. The Palestinian people are living out in the open. Don’t we feel for the children we see who can’t find food? Who suffer from illness and epidemics due to a lack of food, a lack of sleep, and the lack of a proper life?

“If I don’t feel this as a human being, then my life has no value. Any human being on Earth who doesn’t feel what is happening in Palestine, regardless of whether they are Muslim, Christian, or Jewish, is not a human being and shouldn’t live. If we insist on turning a blind eye... those who have the power to make decisions should put themselves and their own children in that position for just one day. Let them stay in the street under the sun, the rain, and the cold just to try it and see how they would survive. When heavy rain happens here, people take cover and run. But torrential rains happen in Gaza and Palestine, and people can’t find anything to warm themselves up with, nor can they escape the rain or the sun.

“So I say, it is a shame on all of us. A shame on the whole world, not just the Arab world or Africa. It is a shame on all of us and a shame on the decision-makers who leave human beings who are just like us. We are all the same; we have eyes, faces, heads, and bodies. Today, 1,000, 2,000, 3,000, or 4,000 people are hit by a rocket and die, and it’s treated as normal. Meanwhile, populations everywhere, including in Europe and America, are looking at something else, perhaps because they are shown a completely different image.

“Regardless of religion, we are talking about how you treat animals. If a video shows someone harming a street animal, we would all demand they be tracked down and prosecuted. But what about those who kill people? What about that rocket that comes down and kills people? Regardless of religion, I am not talking about Islam, Christianity, or Judaism. The feelings I expressed came straight from within me because I am a human being, just like the people who are dying. I am a human being before my identity, my religion, or whether I am Arab or foreign.”

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