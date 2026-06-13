Hezbollah published another spectacular video highlighting the legendary cowardice of Israeli terrorists on the battlefield when they face fellow combatants and not mothers or their children. The video published by Hezbollah on Saturday evening shows it attacking an Israeli Humvee transporting Israeli terrorists in the city of Khiam in southern Lebanon with a drone.

Just before the drone makes impact, one Israeli terrorist, displaying an exemplary sense of camaraderie, jumps out of the moving vehicle and runs to safety, leaving his fellow terrorists to fend for themselves. Humvees typically carry four to five soldiers, so it is fair to assume that the Hezbollah drone either killed or wounded three to four Israelis in the attack, which took place on June 5.

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Hezbollah published a similar video late last month.

It showed two Israeli terrorists jumping out of a military jeep just before a Hezbollah drone scorched their vehicle, exposing their fellow Israelis to the brunt of Hezbollah’s firepower.

“When the wrongdoers sensed [the arrival] of Our torment, they started to run away from their cities.” — [ Al-Anbiya - 12 ]

Celebrating its strike that exposed the legendary Israeli cowardice, which was witnessed repeatedly during the ground battles with Palestinian resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah published an enhanced image of the fleeing Israelis with the Qur’anic verse:

When the wrongdoers sensed [the arrival] of Our torment, they started to run away from their cities. — [Al-Anbiya - 12]

Despite being vastly better equipped than Palestinian and Lebanese fighters, the Israelis have been repeatedly found wanting in combat on the flat terrain of Gaza as well as on the hills of southern Lebanon. The Israelis not only have their own weapons-manufacturing industry, but they also enjoy unfettered access to all the hi-tech gadgets and incendiary bombs supplied by their genocidal Western allies. Moreover, the Americans and the British have provided the Israelis with non-stop intelligence support in Gaza and Lebanon to aid their relentless butchery over the past 31 months.

Yet, Palestinian and Lebanese fighters have held their own and exposed the myth of Israeli military invincibility. Time and again, lightly armed resistance fighters have inflicted heavy losses on vastly superior adversaries, demonstrating that technological superiority and overwhelming firepower are no substitute for determination, local knowledge, and a willingness to fight. The repeated failures of the Israelis to achieve their stated objectives on the battlefield have laid bare the limitations of a terrorist army that has long relied on overwhelming force, foreign support, and the indiscriminate destruction of civilian infrastructure to compensate for its shortcomings in close combat.

Contrary to the stories that the Israelis and their deeply funded propagandists tell the world about their supposed morality and fighting capacity, Palestinian and Lebanese fighters have exposed the reality of the genocidal Jewish mercenaries.

Hezbollah adhered to a one-sided, so-called ceasefire agreement signed in November 2024 for 15 months without a single violation. The Israelis, on the other hand, violated it over 15,000 times. They also enjoyed nearly unfettered access to southern Lebanon during the period of the unilateral ceasefire. The Israelis used that access to dismantle significant Hezbollah architecture and kill dozens of key Lebanese resistance personnel in targeted assassinations.

However, Hezbollah has managed to keep itself not just intact but also to introduce new innovations since it started retaliating against Israeli barbarism on March 2. It has produced copious footage depicting everything from assaults on Israeli terrorist troops to the destruction of missile interceptors and attacks on Israeli military bases in northern occupied Palestine.

On Saturday evening, it published a two-minute video showcasing some of its greatest hits against the Israelis since March 2:

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