With its deft use of FPV (first-person view) drones against the Israelis, Hezbollah has created massive problems that the genocidal state is struggling to solve. The increased frequency of drone attacks and the accuracy of those strikes have resulted in dozens of casualties — the Israelis suppress the actual numbers as a matter of policy — and have largely emptied out the settlements in northern occupied Palestine, with those displaced refusing to return to their stolen homes unless the Jewish state addresses the problem of Hezbollah’s unceasing firepower.

During the 15 months since the start of the fraudulent “ceasefire” between Israel and Hezbollah — which went into effect in late November 2024 and which the Israelis never adhered to, going on to violate it over 10,000 times and kill hundreds of Lebanese civilians in the process — the Israelis had near-unfettered access to southern Lebanon. Doing as they pleased, they combed through southern villages, destroyed infrastructure, assassinated Hezbollah officials, and claimed to have severely weakened the Lebanese resistance.

However, Hezbollah, which has lost dozens of key personnel since the start of the Gaza genocide in October 2023, including its long-serving secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, shed its restraint on March 2 and has gone on to perform spectacularly well, contrary to the expectations of many analysts as well as Israeli defence assessments.

The extensive use of FPV drones — manually controlled, fibre-optic-guided drones that bypass traditional radar and jamming systems — has proven to be an especially devastating addition to the Hezbollah arsenal. The Lebanese resistance has released dozens of videos showing its drones accurately hitting Israeli targets, including soldiers on foot, interceptor batteries, troop carriers, Merkava tanks, and military bases inside northern occupied Palestine, among others.

As the Israelis push deeper into southern Lebanon with the stated aim of entrenching their occupation of Lebanese territory up to the Litani River, Hezbollah is proving to be a formidable challenge. In largely flat terrain, the Palestinian resistance made life miserable for the Israelis during their ground invasion of the besieged enclave, as its fighters scored spectacular hits, killing hundreds of invading Israeli terrorists in the process. As they launch another round of ground invasion in the far more adverse terrain of Lebanon the Israelis are unlikely to fare much better than in Gaza.

“We are intensifying our operations in Lebanon,” Netanyahu declared on Tuesday. “The IDF is operating with significant forces on the ground and taking control of strategically dominant positions. We are reinforcing the security buffer zone in order to protect the communities of northern Israel.”

Hezbollah was prepared for the incursion. It struck Israeli troops in the southern Lebanese city of Bint Jbeil with a spectacular drone attack that had the Israelis hastily jumping out of the troop carrier to get out of harm’s way. Hummers typically carry four to five soldiers. The footage shows two soldiers emerging from the vehicle — one of them diving out of the truck as if he were competing at the Olympics! — before the drone strikes; the fate of the other soldiers remains unknown.

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“Footage from the Islamic Resistance operation targeting, on May 26, 2026, a Hummer vehicle belonging to the Israeli enemy army in the city of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon using an Ababil attack drone,” Hezbollah wrote in the description accompanying the drone footage on its Telegram channel late Tuesday night.

The last Israeli ground incursion did not go according to plan. In 2024, Hezbollah fighters inflicted numerous casualties on the Israelis and exacted a heavy price for every metre of Lebanese territory they invaded. The Lebanese resistance has changed tack in this round of fighting without losing its potency. This latest ground offensive has got off to another inauspicious start — and may well be a sign of what is to come for the Israeli genocide connoisseurs.

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