From Gaza to Lebanon, the Israelis want to disarm the resistance. Since agreeing to a ceasefire last November with Hezbollah, the Israelis have violated the agreement over 3,000 times and have killed at least 225 Lebanese citizens. Zionist American envoys to Lebanon — the first a convert to Judaism who wore a Star of David ring to meetings with Lebanese officials, and her successor a slightly covert Zionist — have regularly insisted upon taking away Hezbollah’s arms. The same script is at play in Gaza. After reneging on the ceasefire deal with the Palestinian resistance following the completion of its first phase in March, the Zionists have insisted that Palestinians must disarm and their fighters be exiled from the enclave as part of any future deal.

Neither the Lebanese nor the Palestinian resistance, however, has given in to the Israeli demands that would inevitably expose their populations to an even more barbaric slaughter at the hands of the Zionists and their Western backers than they are already experiencing.

While the Israelis reached Beirut within days of launching the 1982 war on Lebanon, they struggled to breach the southern Lebanese border after months of ground battles — and terror bombings — last year. It eventually took a ceasefire agreement, which only Hezbollah has adhered to, for the Israelis to gain some foothold inside southern Lebanon. Gaza has been no different. After nearly two years of barbaric bombings and ground incursions, the Zionists cannot claim to have subdued the resistance in any part of Gaza. They are still taking heavy losses even in the areas that abut the so-called Gaza envelope.

Unable to face opponents ready for a fight, the Israelis have tasked their Western backers with the task of disarming them. They simply can’t fight an opponent with weapons, no matter how inferior to their own high-tech systems supplied by some of the most sophisticated weapons manufacturers in the white world.

Two videos released last month illustrate the great chasm between the ways the resistance and the Zionists fight. Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas, released the first video on July 19. Part of its ongoing Stones of David series of operations in response to the Zionists’ failing Gideon’s Chariots, the video captures stereotypical Palestinian bravery.

The footage captures a Qassam operation in Jabalia from mid-July. It shows a fighter striking a Zionist Merkava tank with a Tandem 85 shell, while simultaneously another fighter runs up to a Zionist troop carrier and flings a “Barq” explosive device on top of it before running away to safety. The troop carrier is blown up within seconds.

Interestingly, the same operation was also captured by a Zionist drone. The Qassam video incorporates the Israeli drone footage, which puts into perspective the sheer danger faced by the fighters involved in these missions. The drones, which are always overhead, could potentially be armed and can take down fighters in the middle of the mission. However, Palestinian fighters appear to operate on a level that is difficult to fathom for mere mortals.

The same Qassam video shows a second mission: a sniping operation that Al-Qassam claims killed three Israeli terrorists. Astonishingly, the cries and screams of the Israelis can be heard in the video as they are bombarded with Qassam gunfire. This is certainly not the first time the Israeli cowards have been filmed wailing when confronted with the resistance. Their cowardice is very revealing.

The second video, which Al-Qassam released on July 10, captures the legendary Israeli cowardice in all its glory.

It shows an Israeli bulldozer operator going about his grotesque mission of pulling down civilian homes already bombed from the skies. Then he is suddenly confronted by Palestinian fighters who don’t just intend to shoot and run but plan to take him as a prisoner of war. Faced with the prospect of battling military men, not emaciated three-year-olds and their starving mothers, the Zionist decides to flee for his life.

Donned in full combat gear and armed to the teeth (Qassam shows the weapons seized from him around 3:50 in the video), the Israeli coward jumps off his bulldozer and scoots. The Qassam fighters, unable to capture him due to the risks involved, ended up killing him.

In a striking picture of contrast, the fully armed Israeli, was undone by a fighter wearing a t-shirt, track pants, and sandals:

Qassam fighter versus Israeli coward.

Prior to the release of the Qassam footage, the Israelis had hyped up the bulldozer operator as a kind of braveheart — a lone hero whose defiant stand against his Palestinian pursuers could have been the sixth instalment of Rambo. However, the Qassam video swiftly dispelled that narrative, exposing yet another piece of Zionist propaganda — and revealing a display of cowardice so stark, even Spielberg would struggle to fictionalise it.

Palestinian fighters have provided copious footage of their unparalleled bravery on the battlefield while confronting an enemy vastly superior to them in terms of military hardware. Despite fighting relentlessly for 22 months straight, they remain in excellent shape and retain command and control — even the Israelis have admitted as much.

On July 31, the Israelis released three drone-captured videos showing Palestinian fighters in various stages of a mission:

This is how Israeli Army Radio described the footage:

A serious incident in the Gaza Strip nearly ended with the capture of Israeli soldiers. A group of 12 armed fighters, equipped with RPGs and Kalashnikov rifles, emerged early yesterday from a tunnel opening in Khan Yunis and set up an ambush on a dirt embankment near a logistical route used by Israeli army forces. The fighters hid under blankets, but soldiers from the Golani Brigade spotted them and called in a drone. As soon as the militants noticed the drone overhead, they quickly retreated into the tunnel without being killed. At the same time, the army detected a Hamas drone flying in the area, believed to have been used by other militants to monitor the operation. The incident suggests that Hamas operatives are not acting merely as small, disorganised groups, but as a well-armed and coordinated unit, familiar with the area, carefully planning the operation’s location, supported remotely by drone operators, and equipped with a withdrawal plan in case of failure.

That last paragraph is a clear acknowledgement that the Palestinian resistance, far from being a spent force after two years of non-stop fighting, remains an organised unit with a clear command and control structure. It is not indulging in hit and run operations, but is carrying out sophisticated operations that cause significant damage to the Israelis. The Israeli casualty figures also attest to the effectiveness and precision of these operations. June and July were the deadliest months for the Zionist troops.

In such a scenario, the Israelis have set their sights on the resistance’s weapons. They are adamant about disarmament of the Gaza Strip. But the resistance is in no mood to address unreasonable Israeli demands as a condition for a ceasefire.

Indeed, Hamas has insisted that it won’t be abandoning its right to armed struggle despite the relentless psyops the Israelis and their Western backers are conducting with the help of the media they control.

Hamas:

Commenting on what some media outlets published, quoting US envoy Steve Witkoff, that the [Hamas] Movement expressed its readiness to disarm, we reaffirm that the resistance and its weapons are a national and legal right as long as the occupation exists, and this has been affirmed by international charters and norms. They cannot be abandoned except by restoring our full national rights, foremost among them the establishment of a fully sovereign independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.

All Palestinian resistance factions have consistently reiterated that their weapons are not up for discussion.

On August 3, the Marxist-Leninist resistance faction, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), made its point with a fiery poster that read: “And no power on Earth can take the weapon from my hand.”

It has been abundantly clear since the start of the genocide in Gaza that the Israelis and their backers are in no mood to agree to a lasting ceasefire or permanent peace in the Holy Land until they are done with their stated goal of complete ethnic cleansing of the natives from their ancestral homes.

Disarming the resistance would certainly make the Zionist project of ethnic cleansing easier. But turning that fantasy into reality is another matter entirely. No one has yet found the courage — or the power — to bell the resistance cat. Until that day comes, the Gaza battlefield will continue to echo with the cries of an enemy that stands no chance in a fight man to man.

