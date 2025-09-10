Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mirrors for the Prince's avatar
Mirrors for the Prince
3h

excellent piece, as always. I would only add that this could not have happened without direct Saudi support since Israel’s drones had to fly over their territory. I keep waiting for these leaders to wake up but I don’t think they ever will. The only silver lining - America is teetering on the edge and will eventually implode under the weight of its imperial ambitions. When that day comes, these traitors will pay. https://mirrorsfortheprince.com/what-has-the-war-in-gaza-revealed-about-the-world-3/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
2h

One must truly pity the people of Qatar for having to suffer the idiocy of the Qatari leadership, silly enough to trust any US administration, but particularly the drunk-with-exceptionalism-hogwash maniacs currently in DC. There is, with respect to both the American people and the rest of the world, effectively NO US government. It IS Israel calling the shots. As an American, it renders me ill every bloody day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Palestine Will Be Free and others
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture