Two years into the live-streamed Holocaust in Gaza, the Israelis are still escalating — and in ways that defy belief. Tel Aviv’s latest act of brazen criminality took place more than 2,000 kilometres away, in Doha, Qatar, where it attempted to assassinate the Hamas leadership, which had convened to discuss the latest Trump-backed proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Israelis, however, failed in their criminal objective, as all the leaders of the Palestinian resistance movement survived the attack. In a statement, Hamas announced the martyrdom of five of its members, including the son of its chief, Khalil al-Hayya, as well as the director of his office. Three of his companions were also martyred. However, all the leaders came out of it alive.

The Israelis took full credit for their crimes. Netanyahu wrote on Twitter: “Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.” However, to anyone with two brain cells to rub together, it was immediately clear that Netanyahu was trying to insulate the Americans from criticism, and this criminal operation could not have been conducted without a green light and complicity from the Americans. Moreover, the very fact that the Americans sent a haphazard proposal for Hamas to approve indicates that it was merely an attempt to prepare the ground for the leaders to meet in one place so that they could all be killed in one go.

Soon enough, the White House cleared the air on the matter. “The Trump administration was notified by the United States military that Israel was attacking Hamas, which very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha, the capital of Qatar,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Interestingly, Leavitt made another important admission. She said that Trump directed his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to “inform the Qataris of the impending attack.” So the Qataris knew that America had greenlit an attack on their sovereign territory. They then either allowed the attack to proceed or were too powerless to stop an attack on their own soil. Either way, it reveals who is actually in control of the country with just over a quarter of a million citizens but enormous natural resources.

Qatari collaboration

Qatar is home to the Al-Udeid Air Base, the largest American base in West Asia, located some 30 kilometres southwest of Doha. Built in the mid-1990s, it hosts more than 10,000 American personnel at any given time. The United States operates its Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC) at Al-Udeid, from where it and its allies coordinate and control all air operations within the CENTCOM region, making it the most important American base in the area. Furthermore, the base is almost entirely funded by the Qataris with negligible financial support from the Americans. Apart from gifting Trump a $400 million luxury airplane during his recent trip to the region, the Qataris also pledged a $38 billion investment in the American base.

Shimon Peres became the first Israeli prime minister to be officially hosted in a Persian Gulf state when he landed in Doha in April 1996. Soon after Peres’s trip, Qatar became the first Persian Gulf state to establish unofficial diplomatic ties with Israel, when it allowed the Jewish state to open a “trade office” — which effectively functioned as an Israeli embassy — in Doha.

Qatar has been hosting Hamas leadership in Doha at the behest of the Americans and the Israelis and were persuaded to continue hosting them when the Qataris planned to kick them out in the aftermath of Al-Aqsa Flood of October 7. In every possible way, the Qataris have acted as loyal vassals of the Americans and the Jewish supremacist state operating out of occupied Palestine. Yet, their total subservience to the Zionists interests did them no favours when it was expedient for its masters to launch an attack on its soil. Even after years of carrying water in scorching heat on behalf of the Zionists, Qatar has been summarily humiliated.

Qatar has commanded some respect among Arabs and Muslims for its mediation efforts for Gaza, but now not only have the Qataris been bombed, but they have also been hung out to dry by the Americans with the revelation that Qatar had been informed of the impending Israeli attack.

The Israeli bombing in Doha serves an important lesson: resisting Israeli barbarism is a high-risk, high-reward endevaour. Those who resist, as the Palestinians, Hezbollah, and the Yemenis have done, will undoubtedly suffer losses — but, most importantly, they will be able to look themselves in the eye with dignity. The collaborators, however, will not only be publicly humiliated but will ultimately be destroyed once they have outlived their usefulness. For the four Arab states that have normalised as part of the so-called Abraham Accords, the fate of Qatar should serve as an example.

The Israeli endgame

With the attack on Qatar, the Israelis have now added a ninth country — including attacks on humanitarian flotillas in Tunisian and Maltese waters — to the list of states they have criminally struck since October 7, in complete contravention of international law.

While the Israelis are undoubtedly fond of assassinating anyone who opposes them — as evidenced by their record of over 2,700 political assassinations carried out with zero regard for national boundaries — Mossad stenographer Ronen Bergman, in his book Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations, writes: “Since World War II, Israel has assassinated more people than any other country in the Western world.” In the seven years since the publication of Bergman’s book, that tally has substantially increased. Just over the last two years, the Israelis have wiped out nearly the entire military leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. They recently took out nearly the entire Yemeni cabinet, along with the prime minister.

Yet, there is little to be gained from the killing of the Hamas officials in Doha.

Israelis killed Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last year, then it killed his successor Yahya Sinwar, followed by the wiping out of the Hamas negotiations team in Gaza in March this year. But none of these killings have deterred the Palestinian resistance from demanding a just and lasting ceasefire. If the killings in Doha were successful, without a doubt the new leadership would continue with the same demands.

Indeed, soon after the news of the assassination attempt broke out, Hamas leader Abdul Rahman Shadid, stated:

This blessed Movement [Hamas], its leadership and soldiers, will continue in the project of resisting this criminal Nazi occupation until God permits our people liberation and return. Neither assassinations nor threats, whatever their form, will deter it, and there will be no deviation from this path until the goal is reached. [Emphasis mine.]

So the question then arises: why did the Israelis commit such a brazen and criminal attack on a country aligned with their interests? The short answer is that they intended to send a stark message: they can bomb a country even when it is aligned with them.

As if to erase any doubt about the message behind the attack on Qatar, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana posted a tweet — in Arabic, no less — with an attached video of the targeted building in flames, accompanied by a blunt caption: “This is a message to all of the Middle East.”

Take note: the tweet makes no mention of the Hamas leadership in Doha; its sole focus is the Middle East.

So proud of this criminal behaviour, Ohana has now pinned the tweet.

This marks yet another escalation in an unending sequence that increasingly appears to serve a single purpose: to establish Israeli impunity as the norm — something to be expected, never questioned, and certainly never resisted.

To what end, you may ask? It has become increasingly clear that the Israelis are moving with messianic zeal towards fulfilling their dream of Greater Israel. To that end, the ethnic cleansing of Gaza continues apace, with no country other than Yemen taking any action to halt the ongoing Israeli barbarity against the innocents of the besieged enclave. However, before completing the job in Gaza, the Israelis have explicitly stated that they are eyeing more Arab lands as part of the fulfilment of their long-held dream of Greater Israel.

Netanyahu himself admitted, “We are here,” when asked whether he believes in the vision of Greater Israel. Americans just admitted that Israelis are keen to usurp more Arab lands and can take over Syria and Lebanon. While Syria is already de facto under Israeli control, Lebanon is being prepared for takeover with the help of Lebanese collaborators. Iraq is occupied.

With the attack on Qatar, the Israelis just targeted their first Persian Gulf state. And also their first collaborator state.

Greater Israel subsumes vast swathes of the Persian Gulf region, including nearly half of Saudi Arabia — itself a deeply compromised collaborator regime.

Resistance warnings

Those resisting Israeli tyranny have been consistently warning the collaborating Arabs to change course and end their complicity with the Jewish supremacist plans.

In his latest recorded speech, Abu Obeida nearly cursed the collaborators:

We say this to history — with all bitterness and pain — and in front of all the sons and daughters of our nation: O leaders of this Islamic and Arab nation, O its elites and major parties, O its scholars — you are our adversaries before Almighty God. You are the adversaries of every orphaned child, every grieving mother, every displaced, homeless, wounded, devastated, and starving person. Your necks are burdened with the blood of tens of thousands of innocents who were betrayed by your silence.

Ansarallah chief Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi in speech on August 31 explicitly stated that the Zionists intend to enslave the Arabs and the Muslims as a whole and warned against accepting the “equation of violation and submission to Israeli enemy,” as it leads to a certain death and occupation:

The Zionist plan is the enslavement and violation of this Ummah, grounded in beliefs and curricula upon which positions and policies are built. The Jewish Zionist entity was created to implement domination and enslavement. We are in the most sacred battle; what we offer in it is for the sake of God and better than what others may lose. The real loss is borne by those who accept the equation of violation and submission to the Israeli enemy; those who accepted it are killed, their homelands occupied, and he does with them what he wishes.

The warnings of the resisting Arabs now appear to be coming to fruition.

While it continues to target those who resist militarily — now by opening a new front against a collaborator regime — it is impossible to ignore that the Israelis have escalated their military offensive towards Greater Israel.

