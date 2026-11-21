This article was originally published by Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya’s son, Idrees Abu Safiya. Subscribe to his Substack here.

Today is the 695th day since you were taken from us. I can hardly believe it. I’m writing this for you to read when you come home. We pray for that day, Baba. Inshallah.

The last birthday we spent together was on November 21, 2022, before the war. As usual, you’d forgotten it was your birthday. You went to work at Kamal Adwan Hospital, came home for lunch, then went back out to see the babies at the clinic.

When you came home at seven that evening, you noticed everyone getting things ready. My grandmother was there. “Has something happened?” you asked her. Mama had ordered your favourite chicken shawarma and bought you flowers. I gave you a watch. Do you remember? You’ve always liked classic watches. Ilyas gave you perfume. You kissed each of us on both cheeks and gave us a hug.

I miss those moments. I miss hearing you tell us, when we were growing up, never to give up on our dreams. Right now, my dream is for you to come home. You turn 53 today, and I wonder if you even know what day it is or how much has happened since they took you away.

If I could call you right now, I’d wish you a happy birthday and ask you all the things that have been on my mind. Have you eaten today, Baba? Did you get any sleep? How’s your heart? How are your feet? We miss hearing your voice. We miss having you with us.

I keep thinking about your birthday in November 2023, in those first weeks of the war. Those days were so hard, and we couldn’t all be together. A year later, on November 21, 2024, we were scattered again. You told Ilyas and me to move away from the hospital, hoping we’d be safer. Ibrahim had been killed on October 26, less than a month earlier. It was your first birthday after we lost him. We wish we could have sat with you that day, even for a little while.

The siege on northern Gaza was especially severe then. Kamal Adwan Hospital was surrounded. Few people remained nearby, and many displaced families had taken shelter inside the hospital. By God’s grace, and because you and the staff stayed, those families still had somewhere to go.

On the evening of November 23, 2024, two days after your 51st birthday, you had just come out of the operating room after performing surgery on a child. You were in your office when an Israeli quadcopter struck, and you were wounded by shrapnel. That night, you needed care in the same hospital where you’d stayed to look after others.

Since that birthday in 2024, we’ve spent two more birthdays apart, including this one. On November 18, your lawyer, Nasser Odeh, told us you’d asked why you had to spend another six months away from your family. We keep thinking about your question.

They’ve held you for almost two years without charge or trial. We still don’t know when you’ll be allowed to come home. People around the world are calling for your release. Can you hear them, Baba?

There’s so much we want to tell you. In August, Ilyas had a son. We named him Ibrahim after his uncle. We want you to hold your grandson. And when he’s old enough to ask about his name, we want you to be the one who tells him about your son Ibrahim.

I keep picturing myself beside you when you read this, looking over your shoulder. I want you to know how close we’ve kept you all this time. I hope you can feel that, wherever you are today.

Happy birthday, Baba. You always forget the date, and here we are, remembering it for you again. We love you. We’re waiting for you to come home.

More info: https://chuffed.org/project/dr-hussam-family

For verified updates directly from our family, visit our official campaign website: https://freehussam.org/

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