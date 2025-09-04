Palestinian resistance has responded to the ongoing Israeli barbarism in Gaza City with stereotypical, defiant heroism, setting tanks ablaze and inflicting casualties on the genocidal Israelis.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, on Wednesday (September 3) announced the launch of the Staff of Moses series of operations — its response to Gideon’s Chariots - 2, Israel’s name for its ongoing accelerated ethnic cleansing campaign in Gaza City following the failure of Gideon’s Chariots.

Gideon’s Chariots - 2 is the latest iteration of Operation Gideon’s Chariots — Israel’s name for its ethnic cleansing campaign launched in May, with the stated aim of destroying Hamas. In response, Hamas launched the Stones of David series of operations. As part of these operations, the Palestinian resistance carried out dozens of missions and exacted a heavy toll on the genocidal Israelis. June and July were the most devastating months for the Israelis, as they lost more than 40 soldiers over that period.

During Stones of David, Qassam launched some stunning missions, including one where a fighter climbed atop an armoured troop carrier to hand-deliver an explosive that incinerated seven eager genocidaires. Towards the latter stages of Stones of David, Qassam fighters attempted to capture Zionists alive, and in the process, filmed some legendary Israeli cowardice for posterity.

A supposedly leaked classified document from the occupation forces, published by Israeli Channel 12, revealed the obvious: Gideon’s Chariots failed to meet its objectives, as it neither defeated Hamas nor released the prisoners of war from October 7.

Now, Gideon’s Chariots - 2 is off to a similar start as its predecessor.

Footage released by Al-Qassam of its latest operations shows the stereotypical bravery of its fighters as they hand-deliver explosives onto Zionist tanks and spray them with gunfire at close range. The footage, which was published on September 3, shows Qassam fighters targeting Israeli armoured vehicles in Jabalia, in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The video begins with a Yassin 105-wielding Qassam fighter, pledging to fight injustice “as long as we live”:

We are the ones who pledged allegiance to our master Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) to wage jihad as long as we live. We remain on this covenant until we meet God happy and joyful. We remain on the path of the martyrs.

The first operation in the footage shows a Merkava tank being targeted with a Yassin 105 shell. The second operation (1:25 in the video below) shows a fighter running full pelt to successfully hand-deliver a guerrilla action device before withdrawing safely. The explosive goes off soon after.

The third operation (2:01 in the video) shows a fighter concealing himself behind mounds of sand as he sneaks up to hand-deliver a guerrilla action device onto a Namer troop carrier. Seeing the hatch closed, the brave fighter attempts to open it to drop the explosive onto the Israelis inside. Subsequently, another fighter is seen firing shots at the tanks before an explosion — presumably from the device placed on the carrier — is heard in the footage.

Later, Qassam turned a still of one of its fighters from the multiple operations into a poster, delivering a poetic yet stark message to the Zionists:

In vain they try to uproot us

We will sprout from blood

Al-Qassam Brigades: In vain they try to uproot us/we will sprout from blood

Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, released a video of its own on September 3. In a joint operation with Al-Qassam Brigades, Al-Quds fighters fired a Kornet anti-tank guided missile, successfully striking an Eitan troop carrier in the Zaytoun neighbourhood of Gaza City. The operation took place on August 26.

Towards the end of the video, Zionist helicopters can be seen transporting the dead and injured from the operation.

The Kornet was Hezbollah’s weapon of choice against Zionist Merkava tanks during the 2006 war, when they decimated the Israelis in the mountains of southern Lebanon. The Palestinian resistance, however, has relied mostly on the much lighter Yassin 105s to target Israeli tanks and troop carriers to quickly execute their missions and withdraw safely. The Kornets, which are much heavier than the shoulder-fired Yassin 105s, have been noticeably largely absent from the battlefield in Gaza. This operation marks one of the rare occasions on which it has been used in the ongoing genocidal war.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, a senior Al-Qassam Brigades official announced the launch of the resistance’s response to the latest wave of Israeli barbarism. “We are launching the Staff of Moses series of operations in response to the Zionist Gideon’s Chariots - 2 operation,” Resistance News Network quoted the unnamed Al-Qassam official as saying. “The first of our operations took place in the Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood and Jabalia, just hours after the enemy announced the launch of its operation.”

He added that Qassam’s Zaytoun operation is just the start of its latest offensive and “miracles” are on the way, “The enemy witnessed first-hand the readiness of our fighters, and this is but a drop in the ocean compared to what awaits it in Gaza. Just as the Stones of David thwarted Gideon’s Chariots by the occupation’s own admission, the Staff of Moses will bring forth miracles.”

