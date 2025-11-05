Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
1dEdited

I hardly know how to react any longer, simply because the lies are so incredibly thick -- hatred that freaking pollutes the world. It's everywhere, and I'm feeling personally injured more each day, the longer this goes on — with insane Israel allowed to freely operate in max psychopathy with the world full of voyeurs, who can only comment, or at best, give up their bodies to Israeli dungeons in symbolic protest.

I shall maintain until my last breath that the fucking Zionists of the world have, through activation of the negative aspects of anxiety responses, diminished the health and probably shortened the lifespans of a whole segment of folks who oppose and detest them. (The relevant bioscience field can be described as Psycho-neuroendocrine-immunology). Talk about yet another crime against humanity of vast proportions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Palestine Will Be Free and others
gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
1d

Hi PWBF

The resourcefulness of the Resistance never ceases to amaze me. And their ethics are beyond reproach: witness the fact that they do not fire on the enemy while they retrieve their wounded, while the ziofilth play recordings of babies crying and gun down Palestinians who respond. Just despicable beyond any words.

My own Palestinian father was (nominally) Orthodox Christian. But lately I’ve been becoming very attracted to Islam personally. What a beautiful religion.

And the Izzies THINK they are “winning”! Ain’t that cute? 😂

Thank you for making me even prouder than I thought possible of my heritage, PWBF. No one else compares.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Palestine Will Be Free and others
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture