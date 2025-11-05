The Israelis have a track record of using the relatively quiet periods between the so-called “ceasefires” — which they never abide by — to gather intelligence on their enemies and kill them during those very “ceasefires.” This brief prelude, following two years of a live-streamed holocaust in Gaza, has been no different.

The Israelis have used the intelligence gathered since October 10 — when the “ceasefire” came into effect — to assassinate several Palestinian resistance figures. Israel has violated the agreement more than 200 times within four weeks, killing nearly 250 Palestinians — including 104 in one night of relentless bombing — in the process.

In another violation, Israeli drones — as well as those belonging to the agreement’s primary guarantor and Israel’s chief arms supplier, the United States — have been flying nearly non-stop over the Gaza skyline, gathering intelligence on the resistance.

Last week, the occupation forces published drone footage, claiming that it showed Hamas fighters re-burying the body of an Israeli prisoner to stage a fake “discovery”:

Yesterday, Hamas terrorists [read: Palestinian freedom fighters] were filmed removing body remains from a prepared structure and re-burying them nearby, before summoning Red Cross representatives to stage a false “discovery” for photographers.

Hamas, for its part, did not issue any statement challenging the Israeli narrative for over a week.

On Wednesday evening, Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas’s military wing) issued a video titled This is the real scene, in which it explained that the deception of the staged discovery had been meticulously planned to deliberately “mislead the enemy and deprive it of real information.”

The video begins with the occupation forces’ drone footage and then goes on to show Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s military arm) staging a fake re-burial in order to deprive the Israelis of the intelligence they crave.

The video highlights how the Israelis have monitored the sites of retrievals and then bombed them during their relentless “ceasefire” violations, forcing the resistance to devise ways to deceive the endlessly criminal entity that is simply incapable of acting with honour.

The on-screen text explains the unfolding scenes:

The enemy monitored the operations of retrieving the bodies of its killed soldiers via drones, then added the locations where the bodies were held to its target bank, and then targeted these places during waves of criminal shelling after the ceasefire. Therefore... and within the framework of security deception, the resistance adopted a number of deceptive methods during the body recovery operations to mislead the enemy and deprive it of real information. As for the footage broadcast by the enemy of the operation to recover one of the bodies, it was a deception operation carried out by the resistance security, which deceived the enemy, which then tried to exploit it to defame the resistance. The noble ethics of our resistance, and the teachings of our true religion regarding the treatment of prisoners and the bodies of the slain, cannot be understood by the minds of the Nazis and bloodsuckers.

While cynics and Jewish supremacists may claim that Hamas has fabricated a convenient story to mask its failure, this does not appear to be the case. The footage that the Israelis broadcast seemed off from the outset.

First, the resistance is acutely aware of the presence of Israeli drones in the Gazan airspace. For two years, they have worn camouflage and relentlessly tracked drone movements to evade them while carrying out missions. It would be extremely naïve of them to suddenly act unaware of the drones and stage something so blatant. This shows that, despite two years of brutal fighting in which the Israelis have repeatedly come up short against the resistance, they still regard their enemy as novices — which explains the military failures they are now attempting to reverse during the so-called “ceasefire” with American support.

Second, the fighters staging the re-burial are seen trampling over the supposed dead body — something prohibited in Islam. The Israelis, more than anyone, would know that the Palestinians do not merely pay lip service to their faith but actively practise it. It was perhaps to underline this very fact that the resistance made it a point to add this bit in the video: “The noble ethics of our resistance, and the teachings of our true religion regarding the treatment of prisoners and the bodies of the slain, cannot be understood by the minds of the Nazis and bloodsuckers.”

Having faced an enemy notorious for flouting every norm of behaviour in both war and peace for over a century, the Palestinians are acutely aware of the Israelis’ lack of ethics. Deprived of the state-of-the-art intelligence tools freely available to the Israelis — courtesy of their Western benefactors and those developed in their own laboratories of surveillance and terror — the Palestinian resistance has had to rely on very limited means. Yet it continues to outsmart the Israelis at their innate game of deception.

