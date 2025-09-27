Palestine Will Be Free

Blu Spencer
3h

I think Netanyahu is worried..he should be! HUGE respect for those who walked out!

gypsy33
3h

Hi PWBF

My personal favorite news of the day (along with Satanyahoo preaching to an empty choir!) is that fact that the Spanish naval ship sailing with the flotilla FIRED ON A KIKE DRONE!!!

Muchas gracias ESPANA! 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸

Now let’s get Ireland on board.

