Netanyahu’s deceitful speech was delivered to a near-empty UNGA.

Netanyahu took his penchant for outlandish publicity stunts to a whole new level at the United Nations in his latest speech on Friday. The unconvicted war criminal, who had previously appeared at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with a cartoon bomb — illustrating the supposed progress of the non-existent Iranian nuclear bomb — and an outsized map with countries neatly marked “THE CURSE” and “THE BLESSING,” brought more props for his theatre of the absurd this year.

This time around Netanyahu literally wore a prop: a QR code as a lapel pin which, when zoomed in on and scanned, would reveal “why we fight and why we must win.”

He ticked off, with a black marker, all the countries from last year’s “curse and blessing” map where Israel has carried out decapitation strikes to eliminate top anti-genocide leadership over the past two years.

He also came ready with a two-question pop quiz.

Question 1:

Question 2:

The absence of Israel (the only correct answer) among the options would have the victims of USS Liberty, 9/11, and the fresh corpse of Charlie Kirk rolling in their graves. But I digress.

Netanyahu’s theatre was not limited to the UNGA.

Israeli troops lined up military vehicles mounted with giant loudspeakers deep inside the Gaza Strip to broadcast his speech to the Palestinians and the Israeli prisoners of war in the enclave. Netanyahu even spoke directly to the Israeli PoWs in Hebrew before repeating the same message in English.

As soon as Netanyahu approached the UN lectern, nearly the entire assembly walked out in protest:

Then he began. Early into his speech, Netanyahu boasted about the Israeli terror attacks in Lebanon, carried out through the weaponisation of communication devices. These attacks killed dozens and injured thousands of Lebanese children, women, and men last September.

He then took pride in the illegal Israeli-American 12-day unprovoked war against Iran; and, as per usual, nearly every sentence that came out of the warmonger’s mouth was a demonstrable lie. It seemed as though his speechwriters had made sure to include every single hasbara talking point that Israel and its genocidal supporters have propagated over the last two years: beheaded babies, human shields, “Hamas wants to kill all Jews,” “Israel is protecting civilians in Gaza,” “Israel has flooded the Strip with millions of tons of food,” and on and on and on.

Consider this quote from a war criminal who is directly responsible for attacking nine countries in just two years (many of them simultaneously), is overseeing a genocide in Gaza that has already killed hundreds of thousands of defenceless civilians (half of whom are children), and has explicitly quoted genocidal biblical verses to justify his ongoing unholy mission: “Our enemies hate all of us, with equal venom. They want to drag the modern world back to the past, to a dark age of violence, fanaticism, and terror.” The projection in just that one statement is off the charts.

Probably the only truth that emerged from Netanyahu’s drivel was his statement that over 90 percent of genocidal Israelis oppose a Palestinian state.

There is no point in going line by line debunking Netanyahu’s lies. It has been done copiously and convincingly by numerous independent outlets, including this one, over the past two years.

Instead, the words of Hamas countering Netanyahu’s unhinged diatribe should suffice. The Palestinian resistance factions throughout this genocide have been the only voices of reason. They have issued measured, actionable statements — statements that rival any speech delivered at the UNGA in recent days. If implemented, they would lay the groundwork for lasting peace.

But in this unjust world we inhabit, such voices barely receive attention in the press (let alone seats at the UN table), dying silent deaths in Telegram channels — while white supremacists decide from their lecterns who can and cannot speak for a people being starved, bombed, and silenced.”

Here is the response from Hamas to Netanyahu’s speech:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

Regarding the speech of war criminal Netanyahu, wanted by the International Criminal Court, before the United Nations General Assembly, which was boycotted by the majority of the world’s countries, leaving him isolated, addressing only himself and a few of his supporters, we in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) affirm the following:

It is ironic that a war criminal, wanted by the International Criminal Court, is allowed to lecture the United Nations about justice, humanity, and rights, while he is the one who violates and breaches them daily in the Gaza Strip.

His repeated lies and blatant denial of the crimes of genocide, forced displacement, and systematic starvation committed by him and his fascist army against our people in Gaza will not change the established facts documented by UN and international reports.

Netanyahu’s repetition of his dark propaganda and lies about the events of October 7 is merely a retreat after this misleading propaganda collapsed before global public opinion, while the term ‘antisemitism’ has become a worn-out excuse on which he hangs his rejection of international positions condemning the genocide and starvation he has been committing for 23 months.

His attempts to feign sorrow for his captives, and his ridiculous display of claiming to address them via loudspeakers, embody a sick colonial mentality; he alone is responsible for obstructing an agreement that would ensure their release, through his stubbornness and insistence on continuing the aggression, his reversal of the agreement signed last January, and his failed attempt to assassinate the negotiation delegation in Qatar, the international mediator. If he were truly concerned about his captives, he would stop his brutal bombing, genocidal massacres, and the destruction of Gaza City, but he lies and continues to expose them to death.

His false justifications for continuing his aggression against Gaza City, and his claim of the presence of resistance fighters in targeted buildings, are nothing but merely a cover to conceal documented war crimes and crimes against humanity committed daily against children and unarmed civilians.

Furthermore, his claim that the Hamas movement seeks to kill Jews around the world comes within the framework of his systematic campaign to demonise the Palestinian people and their legitimate national resistance; the movement and the Palestinian resistance have repeatedly affirmed that their battle is confined against the occupation entrenched on our land and its holy sites, until our Palestinian people are empowered with their right to self-determination.

What Netanyahu announced regarding his pursuit to control the Gaza Strip and install a ‘client government’ in it is a pure illusion that will not be realised, and will not be permitted by our Palestinian people, who have always proven their steadfastness and rejection of all forms of guardianship and dependency.

The boycott of his speech by the majority of state delegations reflects the depth of international isolation that now surrounds Netanyahu and his rogue entity, and the expanding global solidarity with the right of our Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state, which represents the fruit of their sacrifices and their just struggle against the occupation.

The establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with Al-Quds as its capital, is an inherent and inalienable right; it will not be undermined by the crimes of the occupier nor its fascist policies. Our people are steadfast on their land and will remain on the path of liberation and return until the establishment of their independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.

Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas

Friday: 04 Rabi’ al-Akhir 1447 AH

Corresponding to: September 26, 2025

