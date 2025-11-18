Continuing its shameful record over the last 25 months of the ongoing Gaza genocide, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on November 18 adopted a shocking resolution that imposes a foreign military force upon the genocide survivors. Surprisingly, Resolution 2803 saw no opposition; it was adopted with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions — from Russia and China, the supposed leaders of the mythical multipolar world that looks indistinguishable from the current unipolar depravity.

Algeria, one of the 15 members of the current UNSC, was urged by the Palestinian resistance factions in a Sunday statement to “continue adhering to its principled positions supporting Palestine.”

“The historical position of Algeria, which has never abandoned Palestine, represents the true hope for our people in confronting this project, which seeks to impose a new occupation under international cover,” the joint statement from the Palestinian resistance factions said. “The Palestinian people view Algeria as the authentic expression of the free popular Arab stance, capable of speaking the truth in the face of pressures and dictates.”

It made no difference. Algeria voted in favour and praised the US for its efforts in the adoption of the resolution.

The resolution takes over from Trump’s 20-point ceasefire farce currently in force in Gaza. It has failed to provide any relief to the Palestinians, who continue to be killed daily. Moreover, the Israelis continue to choke Gaza of necessary aid meant to bring relief to the long-suffering genocide survivors, who navigate tonnes of unexploded ordnance, live precariously among the rubble of their homes with rotting corpses underneath, and endure the ravages of nature as infections and winter grip the tent-dwelling, weak, and famished people, about half of whom are children.

Instead of addressing these pressing concerns, the resolution effectively hands over what remains of Gaza to a transitional authority, the so-called Board of Peace (BoP). To be chaired by Emperor Trump, the BoP will be tasked with governing, financing, and restructuring Gaza. It will remain in place for two years, with the possibility of further extension.

The Board of Peace will supervise the so-called International Stabilisation Force (ISF) — whose composition is not yet clear, but is likely to include troops from countries approved by the Israelis — which will be tasked with disarming the resistance factions in Gaza and demilitarising the enclave. In the words of Mike Waltz, the United States Ambassador to the UN, the ISF “will stabilise the security environment, support the demilitarisation of Gaza, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, decommission weapons and maintain the safety of Palestinian civilians.”

In other words, the ISF will do what the Israelis and the combined might of their Western and Arab backers failed to achieve in Gaza despite two years of genocidal assault: disarm the resistance, the only entity standing between the Israelis and the complete annihilation of the Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

The Israelis will not leave Gaza as long as the ISF has not finished its job. They will continue to maintain their presence inside Gaza until then.

Going by the performance of the resistance over the past two years in their battles with the Israelis, who were supplied by the world’s leading arms producers, it is hard to see what new element the ISF will bring to Gaza against a battle-hardened fighting force devoted to its people and land.

In addition to the ISF, the Emperor Trump-led Board of Peace will also oversee a Palestinian technocratic committee (whose members are yet to be selected) and a local police force. It will also oversee aid delivery — though so far, the US has only “delivered” aid through two destructive projects: the washed away pier and the demonic Gaza Humanitarian Foundation — as well as Gaza’s redevelopment.

On the question of the elusive Palestinian state, the resolution states that “conditions may be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood” if Abbas’s Vichy Palestinian Authority regime reforms itself and Gaza’s reconstruction, as overseen by the BoP, has advanced. In short, it’s another dead parrot.

Hamas rejected the resolution in a statement on Tuesday, saying it “imposes an international guardianship mechanism on the Gaza Strip.” The leading Palestinian resistance faction emphasised that “resisting the occupation by all means is a legitimate right guaranteed by international laws and conventions.”

It appealed to “the international community and the Security Council” to uphold international law in order to “achieve justice for Gaza.”

Here is the Hamas statement in full:

In response to the UN Security Council’s adoption of the US draft resolution on Gaza, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) affirms the following:

This resolution does not meet the level of our Palestinian people’s political and humanitarian demands and rights, particularly in the Gaza Strip, which for two years endured a brutal genocidal war and unprecedented crimes committed by the terrorist occupation in front of the entire world—the effects and repercussions of which remain ongoing despite the declaration of the war’s end according to President Trump’s plan.

The resolution imposes an international guardianship mechanism on the Gaza Strip, which our people and their factions reject. It also imposes a mechanism to achieve the occupation’s objectives, which it failed to accomplish through its brutal genocide. Furthermore, this resolution detaches the Gaza Strip from the rest of the Palestinian geography and attempts to impose new realities away from our people’s principles and legitimate national rights, thereby depriving our people of their right to self-determination and the establishment of their Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Resisting the occupation by all means is a legitimate right guaranteed by international laws and conventions. The weapons of the resistance are linked to the existence of the occupation, and any discussion of the weapons file must remain an internal national matter connected to a political path that ensures the end of the occupation, the establishment of the state [of Palestine], and self-determination.

Assigning the international force with tasks and roles inside the Gaza Strip, including disarming the resistance, strips it of its neutrality, and turns it into a party to the conflict in favor of the occupation. Any international force, if established, must be deployed only at the borders to separate forces, monitor the ceasefire, and must be fully under UN supervision. It must operate exclusively in coordination with official Palestinian institutions, without the occupation having any role in it, and work to ensure the flow of aid, without being turned into a security authority that pursues our people and their resistance.

Humanitarian aid, relief for the affected, and the opening of crossings are fundamental rights for our people in the Gaza Strip. Aid and relief operations cannot remain subject to politicization, blackmail, and subjugation to complex mechanisms amid the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe created by the occupation, which requires expediting the opening of crossings and mobilizing all resources to address it through the UN and its agencies, foremost among them UNRWA.

We call on the international community and the Security Council to uphold the international law and humanitarian values, and to adopt resolutions that achieve justice for Gaza and the Palestinian cause, through the actual cessation of the brutal genocidal war on Gaza, reconstruction, ending the occupation, and enabling our people to self-determination and establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas

18 Nov

As has been the case throughout the course of the genocide, Hamas’s demands remain reasonable and rooted in a demand for justice for its long-suffering people.

Other resistance factions have also issued statements rejecting the Security Council’s disgraceful resolution and affirming the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to resist their barbaric occupation.

A joint statement issued by all the factions continued the same theme.

This is the latest in an endless list of injustices to which the Palestinians have been subjected since the beginning of the colonisation of their lands by European Jews in the 1880s.

Despite enduring more than two years of a live-streamed genocidal assault, which has killed hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians (it will be a long time before we reach an accurate count of the dead), the Palestinians in Gaza cannot get a fair deal even when the world has agreed that a ceasefire is in place. Their occupiers will now don a new uniform and continue the oppression, only this time under the label of “Board of Peace.”

In the name of international law and “peace,” another farce is being shoved down our throats in broad daylight — and every leader is on board this travesty of justice.

This charade should serve as another moment of clarity in two years of endless moments of clarity. International institutions and leaders have revealed their total complicity in the dispossession, destruction, and annihilation of a people right in front of our eyes. To seek justice in international courts is to knock on the doors of structures that long ago decided who deserves to live — and who are disposable.

The onus is on the global public to escalate their actions and halt this injustice before Gaza exists no more. Emboldened after getting away with genocide in high definition, the powers that should not be will certainly not stop with Gaza.

