It has been a month since Trump announced a “ceasefire” in Gaza and subsequently posed for photos with his spineless Arab vassals in Sharm El Sheikh, standing before bold white text that read “PEACE 2025.” In the days since the Truth Social announcement and the photo op, Palestinians in Gaza have seen anything but peace.

The Israelis have broken the agreement in every conceivable way, with the full backing of the United States — the main broker and guarantor of the supposed truce. In a single night of bombardment, the Israelis killed 104 Palestinians — 46 of them children — during the so-called “ceasefire.” Only a fraction of the agreed 600 daily aid trucks are entering Gaza, perpetuating the epidemic of hunger among Palestinians, who have endured more than two years of relentless bombardment with some of the most devastating weapons developed in Western factories of death and destruction.

With barely any pressure on the Israelis from the deal’s guarantors to end their incessant criminality, there appears to be no end to Palestinian suffering in the near future.

Marking a month since the “ceasefire” came into effect on October 10, Hamas issued a statement affirming its commitment to the agreement and detailing 13 ways in which the Israelis are violating it. Citing “international humanitarian law” and appealing to the “mediators, guarantors, countries, international organisations, and free people of the world,” Hamas has urged the occupation to implement the clauses listed in the agreement.

Here is the Hamas statement from November 10 in full:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

In this statement, we in the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas affirm our thanks and appreciation for the efforts of the brotherly mediators and all countries, international and humanitarian organisations, and free people of the world who took a courageous ethical and humanitarian stance in rejecting the genocide carried out by the occupation against our people in Gaza. We value the efforts of the mediators who contributed to reaching the ceasefire agreement.

In the context of the commitment of the Movement and the resistance forces to implement the agreement, stemming from their national and humanitarian responsibilities, it calls on the brotherly mediators, guarantors, countries, and international organisations to continue working to pressure the occupation and oblige it to stop its repeated excesses and violations aimed at torpedoing the agreement and undermining efforts to stabilise and sustain it. These violations were as follows:

First: Hamas’s full and precise commitment to the agreement

Since the ceasefire agreement signed in Sharm El Sheikh came into effect, the resistance forces have adhered with full, precise commitment and in good faith to implementing the agreement. It handed over the twenty living captive occupation soldiers within 72 hours of the implementation’s start. It also continued meticulous search operations for the bodies of Israeli captives in daily coordination with mediators and the International Red Cross.

This was despite the extremely difficult field conditions created by the war, its complete changing of the Strip’s features, the destruction of its infrastructure, the occupation’s control over 60 percent of the Strip’s area, working amidst hundreds of tonnes of unexploded ordnance dropped by the occupation on Gaza, the lack of sufficient excavation and rubble removal equipment (which the occupation continues to prevent from entering), the martyrdom of a large number of resistance fighters who were guarding the occupation’s captives, and the vapourisation of the bodies of hundreds of Palestinian fighters and civilians (and the possibility of the same for some of the occupation’s captives).

Despite this, the Movement was able to recover 24 bodies out of 28. Through mediators and the Red Cross, it provided coordinates for the locations of other bodies in areas under occupation control. Meanwhile, the Movement continues its intensive efforts to find the remaining bodies. The Movement has left no pretext the occupation tried to fabricate, addressing each one, confirming through actions and field facts its full commitment to the text and spirit of the agreement.

Second: The occupation’s violations one month into the agreement

Since the agreement began, the occupation has not stopped undermining and violating it daily, at every moment, and attempting to fabricate pretexts for violations. This is represented in:

Killing and targeting of civilians: 271 Palestinians have been martyred as a result of deliberate bombing and shooting by occupation forces. Civilians constituted more than 91 percent of them, with 94 percent inside the Yellow Line and the rest adjacent to it. Among the martyrs were 107 children, 39 women, and 9 elderly persons, meaning 58 percent were children, women, and the elderly, in a scene that reflects the occupation’s continued policy of systematic killing against the unarmed population.

Israelis return to 'ceasefire' after butchering 104 Palestinians in one night Palestine Will Be Free · Oct 29 Read full story Injuries: 622 citizens were injured by bombing and shooting. 99 percent of them were civilians, including 221 children, 137 women, and 33 elderly persons, meaning 63 percent of the injured were children, women, and the elderly, which confirms the vengeful and systematic nature of the occupation’s crimes. Arrests: The occupation arrested 35 Palestinians, including fishermen at sea and others from areas adjacent to the Yellow Line; 29 of them remain in detention. Demolition of homes inside the Yellow Line: The occupation continues, on a daily and systematic basis, to demolish homes located inside the areas it controls behind the Yellow Line, in a clear and explicit breach of the agreement. These violations have continued for a full month without stopping, leading to widespread destruction of citizens’ property inside that area. Exceeding the temporary withdrawal line: The occupation has not adhered to the agreed-upon withdrawal line for the first phase. It is exceeding the Yellow Line by an area estimated at 33 square km, which includes fire control within distances ranging from 400 to 1,050 meters inside the line, and the incursion of military vehicles into these areas. The occupation has also placed concrete blocks that exceed the Yellow Line by distances ranging from 200 to 800 meters along the temporary line. Preventing the entry of UNRWA aid: In an explicit violation of the agreement’s text, the occupation continues to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid provided by UNRWA, which has led to the backlog of more than 6,000 shipments of vital supplies. UNRWA is considered the most capable and professional body for distributing humanitarian aid, given its more than 77 years of experience in relief work and serving Palestinian refugees in its various fields of operation. Restricting the entry of aid and fuel: The occupation has deliberately and systematically violated the agreement’s clauses stipulating the entry of at least 600 aid trucks daily, including 50 fuel trucks of all types. Actual humanitarian aid did not exceed 40 percent of the total trucks entering during the first month, numbering less than 200 trucks per day.

Commercial trucks constituted 60 percent, a part of which were registered as aid despite being commercial. It also only allowed 38 gas trucks and 92 diesel trucks, i.e., 8.4 percent of the agreed-upon quantity. Fuel is the oxygen for restarting life — for operating hospital generators, opening roads, running transport facilities, and rehabilitating infrastructure amid a total power outage. This confirms the occupation is working in a calculated and systematic way to maintain the state of paralysis and prevent the return of life. The occupation also continues to close the Zikim crossing, the main route to facilitate and speed up aid entry from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. The occupation also controls the types of materials allowed in, preventing basic foodstuffs like meat, poultry, eggs, and livestock, except in minimal amounts. In 31 days, only one truck of eggs was allowed in. It also prevents the entry of tents and shelter supplies despite the harsh onset of winter; what has entered is less than 5 percent of the Strip’s urgent needs, deepening the humanitarian crisis. Failure to operate the power generation plant: Despite a month having passed since the agreement was signed, Gaza residents have not seen any practical steps toward restarting the power generation plant, even though the agreement’s text affirms that preparations for its operation should begin immediately upon the agreement’s entry into force. This keeps the Strip in a state of partial paralysis affecting all aspects of life. Preventing infrastructure rehabilitation: The occupation continues to prevent the entry of heavy equipment and materials needed for rubble removal, as well as obstructing the entry of necessary supplies for operating power and water stations, sewage systems, bakeries, and hospitals. It also prevents the entry of construction materials and civil defence equipment needed for reconstruction, which systematically prevents efforts to rehabilitate infrastructure and restore civilian life in the Strip. Closure of the Rafah crossing: Despite the agreement to open the Rafah crossing in both directions starting October 20, 2025, the crossing has remained closed since March 18, 2025, despite 21 days having passed since the agreed-upon date for its reopening. The occupation government continues to prevent citizens from travelling and returning, which has multiplied the suffering of thousands of stranded individuals, patients, and students, in a direct breach of the agreement’s clauses. Incitement by occupation leaders to return to war: Political, military, and security leaders of the occupation continue their public, near-daily incitement to resume the war and not abide by the agreement’s terms, in clear disregard for the international community and defiance of world leaders who affirmed at the Sharm El Sheikh summit the necessity of stabilizing the ceasefire. The occupation’s cabinet also voted, one week after the ceasefire agreement, to change the war’s name to the “War of Resurrection” (Harb al-Ba’ath), a step that shows its insistence on continuing the aggression and its rejection of the ceasefire path and international efforts for stability. Mutilation of the bodies of Palestinian martyrs: The occupation handed over dozens of Palestinian bodies that had been brutally mutilated, including bodies crushed under tank treads, and others which were field-executed while bound and blindfolded. This constitutes a fully-fledged war crime and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

Gaza authorities publish shocking images of Israeli abuse as dozens of unidentified bodies are buried Palestine Will Be Free · Oct 23 Read full story Detainees and the missing: The occupation continues to manipulate the delivery of a list of names of Palestinian detainees from Gaza, despite a full month since the ceasefire went into effect; it has not provided the final list as stipulated in the agreement. It continues to evade the mediators, providing incomplete lists from time to time, omitting the names of dozens of detainees it had previously acknowledged in earlier lists, in addition to repeating some names or including names of persons who were previously released.

How Ben-Gvir turns Palestinian detainees’ torture in Israeli dungeons into a public spectacle Palestine Will Be Free · Oct 31 Read full story

The Movement affirms the existence of more than 1,800 missing persons from Gaza whose fate is still unknown. The occupation also continues to detain the nurse Tasneem Marwan Al-Hams from Gaza, along with dozens of women and children from the West Bank, and prevents the families of deported detainees from meeting their released relatives.

We in the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas and the resistance forces affirm our full commitment to the agreement signed in Sharm El Sheikh and to our ethical and humanitarian responsibility towards our people. We hold the occupation fully responsible for its continued gross violations and breaches. We call on the mediators, guarantors, governments, and international civil society organisations to take immediate and serious action to oblige the occupation to stop its aggression, lift its siege, allow in aid, and guarantee the Palestinian people’s rights to security, freedom, and dignity.

Based on the resistance’s commitment to the agreement, international law, and international humanitarian law, we call on the brotherly mediators, guarantors, countries, international organisations, and free people of the world to act urgently to ensure the occupation is obliged to implement the following clauses:

Precise adherence to the clauses of the ceasefire agreement signed in Sharm El Sheikh, affirmation of its continuation, and prevention of any breach. Immediate cessation of killing, massacres, and violations against our people in Gaza. Withdrawal according to the temporary line agreed upon in the first phase, and preventing any field transgressions or additional fire control. Commitment to allowing in the agreed-upon quantities of aid and fuel as stipulated in the agreement, and preventing their reduction or obstruction. Allowing UNRWA to work with full freedom inside the Gaza Strip immediately, and enabling it to enter and distribute humanitarian aid as the most experienced and capable body to do so. Operating and opening the Rafah crossing in both directions for the travel and return of citizens, and lifting the restrictions imposed on it immediately. Opening the Zikim crossing for the entry of humanitarian and relief aid via the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan without restrictions or delay. Urgent allowance for the entry of 300,000 tents for immediate shelter to enable citizens to protect themselves from the bitter winter cold. Entry of equipment and machinery necessary for infrastructure rehabilitation, and adherence to the agreed-upon humanitarian protocol. Immediate cessation of demolishing and destroying homes and civilian facilities in the areas the occupation still controls. Allowing entry of equipment necessary to operate the power generation plant in Gaza, and entry of the required quantities of diesel for it. Full and immediate disclosure of the fate and data of all Palestinian detainees and missing persons from the Gaza Strip. Allowing entry of medical, humanitarian, media missions, and civil defence teams to provide their humanitarian and relief services freely.

The Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas

Monday, 19 Jumada al-Awwal 1447 AH

Corresponding to November 10, 2025

Unlike the perpetually lying Israelis and their Western backers, the correspondence from the Palestinian leadership throughout the last two years of the genocide has always been impeccable — clearly highlighting the treachery of the genocidaires and their enablers, and outlining the leadership’s basic and reasonable demands for their long-suffering people.

Perhaps it is due to the Palestinian leadership’s coherence — in speech and in deeds — that no mainstream media ever airs their perspective. Doing so would further unravel the carefully crafted, vile, and monstrous lie of the “civilised” Israelis versus the “barbaric” natives. Sinwar’s Flood is washing away every lie that has sustained this savage, anti-human entity for nearly 80 years.

