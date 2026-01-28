Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JeanneJoannides's avatar
JeanneJoannides
12h

Shameful how most of the world’s countries have conducted themselves while a genocide plays out before the eyes of the world. The complicity & silence is criminal I’m ashamed of world leaders who lack the will to end this madness

Reply
Share
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
11h

You use the word "dignified" twice in your last sentence, and it hits so hard because it's so counter to the reality in which Israel attempts to force lives of indignity on the Palestinian people.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture