Despite facing enormous challenges in locating the body of the last Israeli in the devastated Gaza Strip, the Palestinian resistance managed to convey its location accurately to the Israelis so they could retrieve it.

“Concerning the remains of the soldier Ran Gvili, we confirm that we have provided the mediators with all the details and information in our possession regarding the location of the prisoner’s remains,” Al-Qassam spokesman Abu Obeida wrote on Telegram on Monday. “What confirms the truth of our statement is that the enemy is currently conducting search operations in a specific location based on the precise information provided by the Al-Qassam Brigades to the mediators.”

Hours after Abu Obeida’s announcement, the Israelis retrieved Gvili’s body.

Even while searching for Gvili’s remains, the Israelis desecrated nearly 200 Palestinian graves in the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood in northern Gaza, continuing a war crime they have committed repeatedly since the start of their genocide in October 2023.

“The expansion of exhumations in the absence of any Palestinian or neutral international presence risks exceeding the stated purpose of searching for a specific body and significantly increases the likelihood of violating the sanctity of cemeteries,” Euro-Med Monitor reported on Monday.

It highlighted how the Israelis have repeatedly desecrated Palestinian cemeteries and even stolen bodies for their organs. “The Israeli army has destroyed 21 out of 60 cemeteries in the Gaza Strip over the past two years and has systematically vandalised cemeteries and exhumed graves in all areas where it conducted ground incursions,” the Euro-Med Monitor report added. “These actions included bulldozing graves, extracting remains, and crushing them with military machinery, repeatedly causing the mixing, loss, and disappearance of remains, as well as damage to neighbouring graves.”

With the delivery of Gvili’s remains on Monday, Hamas has completed its end of the bargain in the first phase of the Trump-fronted “ceasefire” deal, which the Israelis have continued to violate at will ever since it came into effect on October 10 last year. Leaders in the Palestinian resistance factions have expressed hope that this removes Israeli intransigence on allowing the agreed-upon aid into the enclave and facilitates the movement of people on both sides of the Rafah crossing, which the Israelis have kept closed in contravention of the truce terms.

In a statement it issued on Tuesday, Hamas also highlighted that the Israelis continue to withhold the bodies of hundreds of Palestinians, which they refuse to release. While there has been a lot of hue and cry about the return of the bodies of dead Israelis in Gaza, Hamas has condemned the “suspicious international silence” over Palestinians whose bodies have been held by Israel, in some cases for decades.

“The Zionist occupation authorities continue to withhold hundreds of bodies of Palestinian martyrs — whether those they seized from the Gaza Strip during the genocidal war or those that have been held for decades in ‘cemeteries of numbers’ — and refuse to hand them over to their families or provide information about them, representing a brutal crime and a flagrant violation of human values, amid a suspicious international silence on ending this humanitarian issue,” Hamas said on Tuesday.

While the Israelis used specialised equipment to search for the remains of Gvili and other bodies, they have prevented such machinery from being used by Palestinians. Hamas in its statement highlighted how the lack of tools has made it nearly impossible to retrieve the 10,000 Palestinians who remain buried in the rubble of their homes after Israeli bombings.

“At the same time, the suffering of our Palestinian people in Gaza continues, as well as the suffering of families of nearly 10,000 martyrs whose bodies remain under the rubble of destroyed buildings, due to the genocide committed by the occupation over two years and the severe shortage of capabilities and heavy equipment, which the occupation continues to prevent from entering to date,” it said.

“The high international attention for the bodies of dozens of Zionist soldiers, in contrast to the disregard for the tragedy of thousands of Palestinian families whose loved ones’ bodies have been forcibly hidden, represents a moral defect and a serious deviation in the standards of fairness and justice, necessitating an immediate review and true international pressure on the occupation to hand over the detained martyrs’ bodies, open the Rafah crossing, and allow entry of heavy equipment needed to retrieve the bodies of martyrs from under the rubble and bury them in a manner that preserves human dignity.”

Given the way the Israelis have been dragging their feet on fulfilling obligations despite the catastrophic conditions in the Gaza Strip, it remains unlikely that the latest Palestinian appeal will make a difference. The Israeli occupation continues to deny the Palestinians not only a dignified life, but also a dignified farewell.

Countless families live with the hope of giving their loved ones a final resting place — a basic human need that has been rendered impossible by trademark Israeli sadism. In a place where death has become routine, even mourning is treated as a privilege rather than a right.

