Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A stands for privacy's avatar
A stands for privacy
4h

May all the martyrs rest in peace 🍀🕊and all israelis in piss

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kojo's avatar
Kojo
3h

All the countries collaborating with the genocidal israeli regime to do all this, don't seem to grasp they, along with the rest of the world are all intended targets of greater israhell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Palestine Will Be Free and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture