Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
10h

This one brought tears to my eyes. The gods forbid that any of us should ever go so wanting for bread or the flour to make it that we'd need to endure anything as did Hamada, bless the rest of his life.

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Zinenataza's avatar
Zinenataza
9h

So SO sad… and so SO terrible! I’m torn between despair and rage.

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