Hamada al-Banna.

Hamada al-Banna, 23, and his brother, Adham, went in search of a sack of flour for their starving family at a humanitarian aid distribution site in the summer of 2025. As was common at such “aid” sites at the peak of the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip, the brothers became separated amid the sheer mass of starving people, at whom the Israelis and American mercenaries would shoot and fire tank shells with total impunity. Among the lucky ones that day, Hamada secured the flour, hoisted onto his shoulders and prepared for the return journey.

However, before he could start, Hamada received a phone call informing him that his brother, Adham, had been killed. He had lost another brother, Amjad, just a couple of months earlier. His father was injured, unable to move. Distressed, Hamada dropped the hard-won sack of flour and went in search of his brother’s remains. Before he could find Adham, another explosion hurled Hamada in the air. He fell unconscious.

He regained consciousness six months later, having lost his memory and with his body ravaged by injuries, including shrapnel lodged in his heart. He woke up in a hospital he could not recognise, amid faces he had never seen. A doctor told Hamada in Arabic that he had been in a coma for six months and that he was in Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, Israel.

He could not remember his name, his family, or even the details of his life. When he asked the doctor when he would be able to stand on his feet again, the answer was devastating: he could not even move his hand.

Hamada believed that the hospital stay would be the end of his suffering. He was mistaken. As soon as his hospital stay ended, his hands and feet were shackled and he was transferred to a solitary confinement cell that he described as “smaller than a bathroom.” There, he spent four months completely isolated from the outside world.

Hamada still wonders why he was abducted. He says he belonged to no organisation and carried no weapon. He had gone out only to secure food for his family, leaving behind a fiancée he was preparing to marry and a life that came to an abrupt halt without warning.

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Inside the cell, Hamada’s despair became so overwhelming that he attempted to end his life more than once. He says the guards responded to these attempts by spraying pepper spray into his eyes and speaking to him in a language he did not understand, while he endured complete isolation, knowing nothing about his own fate or that of his family.

That would not be the end of Hamada’s suffering.

He was next transferred to the notorious Sde Teiman dungeon, where he spent nearly a year in conditions he describes as the harshest he experienced since his abduction. He speaks of daily abuse, repeated raids on the cells, severe beatings, and projectiles thrown into the rooms during the night while detainees were asleep, to the point that he found himself wishing for death rather than the continuation of such suffering.

Just as the start of the ordeal had been, the end was equally swift and without warning or explanation.

One day, an Israeli came to the prison, called out seven names, including Hamada’s, and ordered the seven detainees to accompany him without offering any explanation. He did not know whether he was being taken for another interrogation or to another torture dungeon until someone suddenly informed him that he was going to be released.

This Monday, he was one of the 17 Palestinian detainees released by the Israelis into the Gaza Strip. He walked out into the street in disbelief, wandering in a daze and asking everyone he met for a phone so he could call his family. Eventually, members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) saw him and helped him get in touch with his relatives.

When he called his parents, they asked who he was.

“I’m Hamada,” he said.

The response was heartbreaking. His parents believed someone was cruelly playing with their emotions. They had believed that both Hamada and his brother, Adham, had been killed that fateful summer day at the aid site. They told him that Hamada had been killed long ago and that they had held a three-day mourning gathering for him.

The only way he could prove that he was alive was to return to the neighbourhood where he had grown up. From a distance, he caught sight of his mother, Widad. He ran toward her with every bit of strength he had left, while she ran toward him, unable to believe what she was seeing.

Hamada al-Banna meets his mother.

They embraced for a long time, tears mingling with astonishment after more than a year and a half of loss and waiting, in scene that felt as though someone had returned from the dead.

Hamada’s ordeal is not unique. Since the start of the Israeli genocide of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, numerous people like Hamada have disappeared, leaving their families in limbo about their status. While Hamada was finally reunited with his mother, many men like him will never return.

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