Palestine Will Be Free

Vin LoPresti
8h

"the smaller GCC states could soon be staring at a bleak future, one devoid of the garish ostentation that has become their leitmotif." Great sentence. Let's hope it's prophetic.

And I'd add my willingness to pay 10 bucks a gallon for gasoline (petrol), if it helps Iran damage the economies of these despicable regimes.

John
8h

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the United States is likely to abandon its allies in their most desperate moments. History has repeatedly shown this pattern of behavior, and the lessons are both stark and urgent. Consider Vietnam: during the chaotic end of the war, countless civilians who had bravely aided American forces were left behind as U. S. helicopters evacuated embassy staff from Saigon’s rooftops. The images of desperate people clinging to departing aircraft remain a haunting reminder of promises broken. The same scenario played out in Iraq, where interpreters and local partners who risked their lives for American interests found themselves vulnerable once U. S. troops withdrew, many facing threats or retribution with little recourse for escape or support. More recently, Afghanistan provided another chilling example; when American forces pulled out, thousands of Afghans who had worked alongside coalition troops were left to fend for themselves amid a rapidly collapsing government.

Given this clear historical precedent, it is critical for Arab nations and others across the Middle East region to recognize that reliance on sustained U. S. intervention is fraught with risk. The sooner countries such as those in the Arab League come to terms with this reality, the better equipped they will be to secure their own futures independently rather than waiting in vain for foreign rescue that may never arrive. The stakes are too high for wishful thinking; it is time for regional actors to prioritize self-reliance and collaboration among neighbors over misplaced expectations from distant powers.

