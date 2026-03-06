Major Gulf states are considering pulling out of deals with the US and cancelling future investment commitments in the country to ease the economic strain imposed upon them by the illegal Israeli-American war against Iran.

As I wrote a couple of days ago, the Gulf states are in no position to confront the retaliatory Iranian strikes militarily, despite their economies being left reeling from the relentless missile and drone attacks from Iran. Their best bet, I wrote, was to beg Trump for a ceasefire and threaten to withhold the trillions of dollars in investment in the US economy — and in his family businesses — they recently promised.

Turns out they are taking exactly that route.

“Pressure on the Gulf states’ budgets could cause them to review their overseas investments and future commitments as they consider options to ease the financial strain caused by the US-Israeli war against Iran,” the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The report added:

A Gulf official said it could have an impact on anything from investment pledges to foreign states or companies, sports sponsorships, contracts with businesses and investors, or sales of holdings. The official said three of the four big Gulf economies — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar — had jointly discussed the strains being put on their budget and economies. But they declined to name the states. “A number of Gulf countries have begun an internal review to determine whether force majeure clauses can be invoked in current contracts, while also reviewing current and future investment commitments in order to alleviate some of the anticipated economic strain from the current war,” the official said. “Especially if the war and related expenses continue at the same pace.” They added that the move was a precautionary measure that was the result of “the budget strains these countries are facing due to reduced income from energy, due to the slowdown in output or the inability to ship, [and from the] tourism and aviation sectors, in addition to the increase in defence spending”.

Iran has vowed to keep targeting the Gulf states for as long as their territories are used by the United States to launch attacks against it. The US operates numerous bases throughout the Persian Gulf states, all of which are built, maintained, and provided for by the monarchies from their own pockets. Despite their servitude to the US, the Americans have failed to protect them in their hour of need.

Most of these states are running precariously short of air defence capabilities, and their requests for replenishment of rapidly diminishing stocks are being “stonewalled” by the US, as it prioritises the security of the genocide connoisseurs in Israel.

Iranian attacks have forced these states drastically to reduce energy production. Qatar, the world’s largest producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), put a complete stop to gas production and declared force majeure on exports on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia’s biggest refinery has also been forced to shut down after a drone strike set fire to it.

Other than energy production, these states, especially Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar, rely heavily on tourism to generate revenue. However, flights in the Middle East have come to a near-complete halt, eliminating that source of revenue entirely.

With nearly 90 percent of the population of the smaller Gulf states migrants, there is a genuine fear that they will start fleeing if the economic uncertainty continues. Such mass movement has the potential to completely paralyse these countries. Sensing these dangers, members of the UAE royal family recently made a show of calm by visiting malls of the commoners. However, it is unlikely to instil a sense of security among the workers — who barely make a survival wage — when they see hostile projectiles overhead.

These are desperate times for Gulf regimes and they are taking desperate measures to protect themselves. Trump’s visit to these states last year was turned into big celebrations, and was followed by lavish gifts to the American president and his grifter family members and friends. Announcements of massive investments, totalling hundreds of billions of dollars, were made by the likes of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.

All three — Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE — have also invested billions in Trump’s son-in-law and rabid Zionist Jared Kushner’s private equity firm. More recently, Trump henchman Steve Witkoff’s sons — Zach and Alex — received $2 billion from the UAE for their scam coin firm, World Liberty Financial.

The Gulf monarchies enthusiastically backed Trump’s “Board of Peace” charade that put the UN imprimatur on the ongoing slow genocide of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Their involvement gave Trump the Arab and Muslim face his genocidal project needed.

Now, the Gulf states are using the only leverage they have, and the White House is forced to pay attention as it burns through huge amounts of cash funding another illegal war at the behest of the genocidal Jewish state.

Share

“An adviser to a Gulf government said the prospect of an investment review by the wealthy states had caught the White House’s attention,” the FT report added. “They manage some of the world’s largest and most active sovereign wealth funds, and Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar last year pledged to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in the US after President Donald Trump visited the region.”

And it may just work.

“Any move that affects investments in the US or other western states may raise the pressure on Trump to seek a diplomatic strategy to bring the war to an end,” the report noted.

It is stunning that these regimes did not see this outcome for stoking flames of war either directly or via proxies in lands near and far. Yemen even gave them a demonstration of the cost of war for these regimes.

On September 14, 2019, Ansarallah struck two Saudi oil fields that impacted roughly 5 percent of global supply. Oil prices rose nearly 20 percent, the largest intraday jump since 1991. Those were just two oil fields in one country set on fire by a mere militia.

That should have been a signal that the residents of glass houses shouldn’t be throwing bricks at others, whether in nearby Yemen and Somalia or in the much farther Libya and Sudan, among others.

It would be a miracle if they had learned their lessons even now.

Share

If you find value in my accurate analyses, please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription here, on Ko-fi, or on Patreon. You can also buy me a coffee or two at the link below. Thank you!

Buy me a coffee