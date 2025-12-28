German journalist Anna Liedtke has alleged that she was raped by Israeli personnel during strip searches while being transferred between prisons, following her detention after Israeli forces intercepted the Freedom Flotilla vessel that she was aboard earlier this year.

Liedtke recalled being imprisoned for five days by the Israelis after the activists on the Conscience boat were abducted about 100 miles from the Gaza Strip.

“We were transferred from one prison to another, and during the strip searches, I was raped,” she said while speaking at an event this week.

She went on to add that there are more women who faced similar abuse at the hands of the Israelis: “I’m sharing this to say it again, and not just for me, and not just because I’m the only one that experienced it, because this is not true.”

Here is Liedtke’s account of the events in Israeli detention:

I was part of the Freedom Flotilla as a journalist. I was on the journalist and medical boat, the Conscience, on the way to Gaza this fall. Around 100 nautical miles away from the coast of Gaza, we were intercepted. We were put into prison for five days. And in this speech, as a woman, I want to talk about the sexual violence I experienced in prison. I do not want to talk about it just to put the focus on myself, because it is nothing personal, it is nothing individual, and it’s nothing that I should be ashamed about. We were transferred from one prison to another, and during the strip searches, I was raped. I’m sharing this to say it again, and not just for me, and not just because I’m the only one that experienced it, because this is not true. I’m sharing it for all the women who experienced sexual violence and sexual torture in the prisons, for all the women who have experienced similar horrible things in the prison, and probably are experiencing them right now as we’re speaking on this conference. I’m speaking on behalf of those who did not survive those attacks, those who cannot speak about it because they are still in prison. And again, I am not the one that should feel ashamed. It is the Zionist state and its prisons, his guards, who should feel ashamed. But on the other hand, there is nothing else to expect from states like those. A couple of times we heard from Palestinian prisoners, especially from female prisoners, about the situation in the Zionist prison. So what else should we expect from Zionist prisons, from the Zionist fascist state?

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who became the face of the flotilla efforts to break the siege of Gaza in the summer, also alleged that she was abused and humiliated by the Israelis during her detention. “If Israel, with the eyes of the world on it, can treat a well‑known white person with a Swedish passport like this,” Thunberg said, “imagine what they do to Palestinians in secret.”

Her luggage was scrawled with a phallic symbol by the Israelis, who also wrote the word “whore” on it and drew what has become an unmistakable symbol of the ongoing live-streamed genocide in Gaza: the Star of David.

The Israelis have employed sexual violence, including rape, as a weapon against the Palestinians since the start of the genocide in Gaza in October 2023. They have subjected men, women, and even children to sexual violence, including rape and other abuses, aiming to humiliate and dehumanise the Palestinians they abduct and detain without trial in their notorious dungeons.

Multiple reports, including from Israeli human rights organisations, have documented sexual violence as a systematic tool wielded by the Israelis against the Palestinians.

Notably, the Israelis began their genocide in Gaza on the pretext of atrocity propaganda spun out of whole cloth. Immediately after the October 7 operation by the Palestinian resistance, Israeli leadership and media levelled wild allegations at the Palestinians, claiming widespread rape. Some of the more inventive propagandists — including Dershowitz, a regular presence in the Epstein files — claimed, “They cut off the breasts of women and throw them around.”

All the Israeli lies have been repeatedly debunked.

Meanwhile, the Western leadership and media, which continue to amplify the egregious Israeli lies to this day, have been totally silent on the copious evidence against the Israelis, as they continue to rape and abuse not just Palestinians but also Western activists with complete impunity.

Not even the German press, which has been among the most shrill in amplifying Israeli atrocity propaganda, has covered the story of one of its own being raped in Israeli detention. While the Palestinians have long been treated as expendable by the Western world, Israeli behaviour in the aftermath of October 7 has clearly highlighted that even white activists with Western passports will become dispensable if they come in the way of the genocidal Israeli plans.

Liedtke’s account is a stark reminder of the brutality faced by Palestinians and those who dare to challenge it.

