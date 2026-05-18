Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
11h

Biofacts: While you sit at rest, passively watching stuff on your phone, your brain is consuming most of the oxygen and blood sugar being circulated by the pumping of your heart. Brain cells are metabolic hounds.

Newborn & infant brain cells are far more hungry for that oxygen, trying to build both new cells and density of brain circuits. Deprive oxygen, and you create lifelong deficiencies in those brains. Another sordid hidden war crime by the Zionist scum.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
11h

In every direction and avenue that they can cause destruction, death and misery they do it.

Their inhumane/unhuman conduct is very effective in reaching their goals and is achieving them daily ----- genocide.

Thank you for informing us! 💐

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