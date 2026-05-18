The relentless genocidal assault, continuing for more than two and a half years and combined with the unending Israeli siege on the Gaza Strip, has brought the enclave’s hospitals to the brink. In October last year, the Gaza Health Ministry reported that all 38 of the Strip’s hospitals and 157 of its primary health care centres had been attacked by the Israelis. The occupation’s terrorism had, by then, put 25 hospitals and 103 healthcare centres out of service.

The report also revealed that the Israelis had destroyed all seven of Gaza’s MRI machines, ten of its 17 CT scanners, and 25 of its 35 oxygen stations, making it extremely difficult for health professionals to care for the patients and war victims the Israelis continue to create through their nonstop savagery, which has continued months into the so-called ceasefire that came into effect last October.

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The reconstruction of the hospitals has proven nearly impossible, as the Israelis have continued to prevent building materials, medical equipment, and medicines from entering the Gaza Strip. Furthermore, more than 300 health professionals, including 14 senior doctors, remain incarcerated in Israel’s rape and torture dungeons, where the Israeli practice of the systemic rape of Palestinians by using trained dogs has been copiously documented since the start of the genocide.

Despite enormous challenges, Al-Rantisi Hospital, Gaza’s largest children’s hospital, recently restarted its oxygen station after the facility was completely destroyed during the genocide. “The maintenance team at Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital succeeded in restarting the oxygen station using spare parts that survived Israeli airstrikes on Al-Shifa, Al-Durra, the Indonesian Hospital, and the Turkish Hospital during two and a half years of genocide,” Ultra Palestine reported on Saturday.

However, the shortage of fuel in the enclave — which is largely due to the Israeli refusal to allow the 100 daily fuel trucks stipulated in the “ceasefire” agreement — has meant that, despite operating its own oxygen station, the hospital cannot ensure a 24-hour supply, putting the lives of premature newborns at severe risk.

[Hatem] Al-Suwerki [head of the maintenance department at Al-Rantisi Hospital] explained that even after being repaired, the oxygen station is still only able to operate for six hours a day because the available generators cannot run it around the clock. This is compounded by severe shortages of oil, fuel, and filters, as well as by the high cost and scarcity of spare parts. He warned that if these shortages are not resolved, they will lead to a “real catastrophe.”

The unlivable conditions in the enclave — as a result of the devastation caused by the Israelis — have meant poor nutrition and stressful conditions for expectant mothers. This has resulted in a spike in premature births, compounding an already deadly situation in the resource-starved, besieged enclave.

“Many of the cases we receive require oxygen, and this depends largely on the mother’s immunity,” Khaled Abu Khousa, a paediatric consultant at Al-Rantisi Hospital, told Ultra Palestine. “When a child suffers from a shortage of oxygen supplies, we are sometimes forced to transfer them to other hospitals where oxygen is available around the clock.”

Abu Khousa added that medical teams are sometimes forced to use simple alternative methods to help children breathe due to the destruction of oxygen stations.

The meticulous Israeli dismantling of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure, which began with a days-long siege and the destruction of Al-Shifa Hospital, has severely paralysed healthcare in the enclave. Despite the decades-long blockade and chronic shortages, Gaza’s medical professionals and healthcare infrastructure were able to handle most routine healthcare needs for a population of 2.3 million people, though the system remained heavily strained and dependent on outside access for many advanced treatments.

Ziad Sayed Al-Masri, a pediatric and neonatal consultant at Gaza’s Ministry of Health, explained to Ultra Palestine that Al-Shifa Hospital previously housed several specialised neonatal departments supported by a central oxygen generation station, but the extensive destruction inflicted on the hospital led to the loss of these vital capabilities.

Al-Masri noted that the oxygen crisis is still ongoing and that neonatal wards currently rely on portable cylinders, which pose a constant threat to children’s lives if supplies are interrupted. He added that most children in the neonatal unit at Al-Helou private hospital require oxygen either continuously or intermittently, noting that medical teams gradually try to wean children off ventilators so their families can take them home in stable condition.

Al-Masri attributed the rise in premature births and the increasing need for oxygen among newborns in Gaza to the severe psychological and living conditions experienced by mothers, as well as to malnutrition and the spread of diseases and infections.

Since the start of the genocide, the Gaza Health Ministry, doctors, and Palestinian human rights organisations have made fervent appeals to the global community to intervene and alleviate Gaza’s suffering by forcing the Israelis to allow at least some medical supplies into the enclave. Those appeals have made no difference.

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