Nine-year-old Amir has type 1 diabetes and struggles to get the insulin he needs amid shortages in Gaza. Photo: Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera

Due to the crippling Israeli siege of the Gaza Strip, children with diabetes are enduring immense suffering as access to insulin and medical care becomes increasingly out of reach.

Nine-year-old Amir was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was just a year old. His mother, Nahawand, has to monitor his blood sugar throughout the day and adjust his insulin according to his readings and meals.

However, this is simply not possible in a devastated Gaza Strip, where the healthcare infrastructure is on the brink of collapse and the Israeli siege has left even essential medicines in critically short supply. Under such circumstances, the cost of insulin has skyrocketed, while Amir’s father, having lost his source of income, can no longer afford to buy it.

After a months-long search in Gaza City, 39-year-old Nahawand finally managed to obtain insulin brought from Khan Younis in southern Gaza, only to discover that the medicine had expired.

“I cannot afford to buy it. I am unable to buy insulin for my son at all,” Nahawand told Al Jazeera.

Before the start of Israel’s genocidal assault in October 2023, a single insulin pen either cost between 25 and 30 shekels ($7.62–$9.17) or was available free of charge through clinics and aid organisations. Today, however, its price has risen to between 50 and 80 shekels ($15.29–$24.46).

This is yet another burden that the ongoing genocide has placed on children with chronic conditions in the Gaza Strip, compounding their already immense suffering.

Depending on his blood sugar readings, Amir requires two or three injections a day. The price of test strips has also shot up, rising from between 150 and 200 shekels ($45.87 to $61.17) for two boxes of 50 strips before the genocide to 150 shekels ($45) for just one box now.

“Our children are already living with an illness,” Nahawand said. “They should not have to suffer like this on top of it. Insulin is not too much to ask for.”

The unaffordability of insulin is leading to grave consequences in Gaza. “Some families have been forced to use expired insulin, resulting in kids being admitted to hospital with dangerously high blood sugar levels and complications involving acidity in the blood,” Al Jazeera reported.

“The loss of testing strips created a second, closely connected problem: even when parents managed to find insulin, they could not always measure their children’s blood sugar or determine the correct dose.”

Around 71,000 people in Gaza have diabetes, including 3,500 with type 1 diabetes, according to a study published in a World Health Organisation-affiliated journal.

Janna, 15, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was just eight years old and needs two types of insulin, one taken during the day and another at night. However, her mother, Alaa Ghaban, is struggling to provide her daughter with the medicines she needs.

Fearing that eating without insulin to control her blood sugar would be dangerous, Janna has lost seven kilos over the past four months. “She has become afraid to eat because she is afraid she will wake up and not find insulin,” Alaa said.

“Janna was recently admitted to hospital for eight days, malnourished and dehydrated, with tests showing high acidity levels in her blood and an enlarged liver,” the report added. “Alaa once had to return to her family home under heavy Israeli bombardment to retrieve life-saving insulin for her daughter. Keeping medication cool is another daily challenge due to electricity shortages.”

“My daughter sometimes wishes she were dead because she cannot bear watching us struggle and seeing me exhausted,” Alaa said.

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