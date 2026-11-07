Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
4h

The Gazans don’t need new tents. They’ll suffer flooding as much as old tents.

What they need is the motherfucking kikes who perpetrated this WIPED OFF THE FACE OF THE EARTH.

So, who’s gonna step up?

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PJ McG's avatar
PJ McG
4h

The genocidal Jews neeed to be ended -perod . A final solution

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