Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shahad Dahlan's avatar
Shahad Dahlan
Oct 19

A week ago, we received a message from the World Food Programme telling us to collect a food parcel and a bag of flour. But when we went there, they told us there was no flour or food parcels left. And here we are, still waiting. 💔

Reply
Share
2 replies
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
Oct 19

Jew-only land, olives, humane treatment. It's always been the case. This is a result of JEW-ONLY EVERYTHING.

Now that I've reached last chapter of Malcolm's autobiography, he's explicit about how the seeming liberal support of Jews for the Civil rights movement was really a cover for keeping the focus on that movement and away from antisemitism (anti-Jewish sentiment in the society). How in cases where Blacks moved into communities, it was Jews who left, while other Whites, Irish/Italian stayed. JEWISH RACISM is a longtime tradition.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Palestine Will Be Free and others
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture