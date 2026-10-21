Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
6d

What can I say as a former teacher except Bravissimi to both the teachers and students who sustain the educational process in Palestine.

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Linda Rose's avatar
Linda Rose
6dEdited

Trauma affects cognitive ability. Children live with adrenalin and hypervigilance so focusing is really hard. Schools are really good for social support, but most can't focus on ideas rather than concrete needs in such traumatic situations. Yet another way Israel destroys children and the future of Palestine. This is part of genocide.

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