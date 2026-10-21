As part of their campaign of genocide in the Gaza Strip, the Israelis have destroyed nearly all the infrastructure, including the enclave’s schools and universities, in a bid to ensure that survivors are left with virtually no opportunity to continue their education.

According to figures provided by the Gaza Government Media Office, 97 percent of schools in the Strip have sustained physical damage as a result of the Israeli assault, while 80 percent of school buildings have been directly bombed or targeted. Nearly nine in ten (87 percent) school buildings require reconstruction or major rehabilitation before they can be used again, while 40 percent are located within the Israeli-occupied so-called yellow line.

The Israeli attacks have not only damaged Gaza’s education infrastructure, but they have also relentlessly killed students and teachers, severely crippling the education system in the enclave.

“More than 1,100 teachers and educational staff members have been killed, alongside 194 scientists, academics and researchers. The loss of educators and academic professionals has deepened the crisis by depriving future generations of accumulated knowledge and expertise,” the Gaza Government Media Office told The New Arab.

“More than 22,000 students have been killed, with thousands more injured, including some who have undergone amputations. Around 650,000 students have been deprived of school education over the past three years, creating a learning deficit that will require years of intensive remedial programmes to address.”

Learning difficulties

Deena Allouh, who graduated with distinction in English-language education and teaches around 250 students at Al Awael Private School, said that she had seen how her students were experiencing learning difficulties as they endured countless calamities due to Israeli barbarism in the Gaza Strip.

“Gaza’s students are losing their ability to learn after losing family members, being displaced multiple times from one place to another, experiencing the horror of bombardments, and finding no suitable schools or places to study,” Deena told ​​​​​​The New Arab.

The Israelis have prevented most essential items from entering the enclave, even during the supposed ceasefire that went into effect last October. Procuring books and stationery has been a challenge for families. Internet connectivity, essential for following online classes, has also been severely disrupted.

Three years of interrupted studies have created significant gaps in students’ knowledge and their ability to understand lessons.

“They are supposed to learn the basics to build on them in the coming years,” Deena explained. “Many students who have grown up during the war are not familiar with the educational process and do not understand what school, a teacher or a lesson means. Many students are unable to read the letters of the English alphabet, although three years ago, children of the same age were able to construct sentences.”

Deena’s students are also suffering from personal trauma that severely affects their education. “Most of my students lost some of their siblings, parents, relatives or classmates. I recognise the effects of their trauma in their social withdrawal, anxiety, difficulty concentrating, and changes in behaviour and academic performance,” Deena said.

In this ongoing Israeli genocide that has spared no one, teachers are no less affected than their students. “I do my best to support my students as they cope with their trauma, while my fellow teachers and I also need support because we are going through the same experiences,” Deena added.

Teaching through hunger

The Israeli-engineered famine in 2025, during which 466 Palestinians, including 156 children, died due to malnutrition and starvation, was a particularly difficult time for Deena. Teachers like her had to continue teaching despite being severely weakened by hunger.

“I was struggling to work for eight hours with barely a biscuit and water. My body and mind had no energy to teach, but I kept going,” Deena said.

“Many times, my vision would become blurry, but I would not show it or tell others. Sometimes I would write something incorrectly on the board and have to correct myself later. I also made mistakes while correcting students’ work because I could not concentrate. I hope we will not starve again.”

The emaciated students and their teachers had to plough through their lessons on empty stomachs. “What do you expect from a hungry teacher teaching hungry students, when all they can think about is getting a loaf of bread to eat?” Deena asked.

Classes amid bombings

At Al Awael Private School, principal Sahar Hosni said that parents continue to seek education for their children despite the lingering fear of Israeli bombs and tanks.

“People in Gaza are eager for their children to continue learning,” Sahar told The New Arab. “We reopened the school and began teaching the Palestinian curriculum after we lost hope that the Israeli genocide would stop. We suspend classes when Israeli forces intensify their attacks in the neighbourhood. We develop short-term plans according to the situation on the ground.”

As the Israelis continue to bomb the Gaza Strip with total impunity, having killed more than 1,500 Palestinians since the “ceasefire,” the danger is never far away.

“Two weeks ago, an Arabic-language teacher at the school survived an Israeli airstrike that struck just a few metres away from her on her way home,” Sahar revealed. “She came to school the following day looking pale and barely able to teach her students.”

But not all students have been able to cope with the deplorable conditions in the Gaza Strip and their upended personal lives as a result of the Western-funded Israeli savagery.

“Many students have lost hope in learning after their schools and houses were bombed or their teachers or family members were killed. Some high school students have lost the opportunity to prepare properly for the most important academic year of their lives and pursue their dreams of studying at the university faculty of their choice,” Sahar said.

“Others arrive at school exhausted after spending hours fetching water or waiting in charity food queues. Some cannot study or rest properly in overcrowded makeshift displacement tents.”

Do not abandon Gaza’s children

Dr. Hanan Abu Sakran, a former senior educational inspector at the Palestinian Ministry of Education in Gaza, said that the relentless killings of Gaza’s teaching talent are having a colossal effect on the students.

“Many of the teachers who were killed were a source of trust, safety and hope for their students, not only teachers,” she said.

“We can train a new teacher, but we cannot bring back the life of a teacher we have lost, nor can we easily replace years of experience or the human impact they have left behind.”

She added, “Unless there is a real ceasefire and we are able to address the learning gaps, Gaza could face a future decline in the number of students able to meet university admission requirements, as well as a growing need for lengthy and costly remedial programmes.”

Dr. Abu Sakran said that Gaza’s reconstruction must begin with its people: “Rebuilding Gaza does not begin with bricks and buildings alone, but with rebuilding its people.”

“Do not let the children of Gaza pay with their childhoods, dreams and opportunities for a war they did not choose,” she concluded.

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