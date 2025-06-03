Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Stephen Walker
8h

Al-Quds Brigades will be victorious, Inshallah. I’m sure there will be extensive “return to sender” operations stemming from this.

Feral Finster
8h

A Pity only that that they did not gank more IDF.

