Resistance has been raging in Gaza. The leading Palestinian factions have issued multiple field reports over the last few days of successful operations they have carried out against Israeli troops across the length and breadth of Gaza.

On Monday (June 2) evening, Israeli outlets and resistance channels were abuzz with reports of what the Israeli press calls “difficult security incidents.” The preliminary reports suggested three deaths and at least eight injuries after Palestinian fighters blew up an occupation forces’ Humvee transporting several of its genocidal troops in a complex ambush east of Jabalia in northern Gaza. In what appears to be a change of tack by the resistance, the early reports suggested the targeting of at least one rescue helicopter.

The occupation forces spent several hours rescuing the dead and wounded as Palestinian fighters engaged them in a gunfight.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, issued a short field report around 8:30 pm local time, stating that the clashes were still ongoing:

Al-Qassam fighters are engaging in fierce clashes with the occupation forces at point-blank range, killing and wounding enemy soldiers east of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip. The clashes are still ongoing.

By Tuesday, the Zionist press acknowledged the death of three occupation soldiers, all of them belonging to the notorious Givati Brigade, which is known for its fondness for committing the most egregious crimes against defenceless civilians.

“It was the most deadly loss for the Israel Defense Forces since it renewed combat operations in Gaza after a ceasefire collapsed in March,” according to The Times of Israel.

The dead Israeli terrorists. From left to right: Lior Steinberg, Ofek Barhana, and Omer Van Gelder. ToI reports that those who knew Ofek will not forget his “love of life.” Make of that what you will.

Doron Kadosh, correspondent of the Israeli Army Radio, published the following details of the deadly ambush on his Twitter account:

Yesterday evening, shortly before 7:00 PM, a convoy of Humvee vehicles escorted a fire truck that had entered the Gaza Strip to extinguish a fire that broke out in a Namer armored personnel carrier after its engine severely overheated. As the convoy was returning to Israeli territory, an explosive device detonated along one of the routes inside Gaza, targeting the convoy. Investigations indicate that the incident resulted from a large-scale ambush involving the planting of around 20 explosive devices along the road, with the intention of detonating them simultaneously to cause mass casualties. For unknown reasons, only one device detonated, hitting an open-top Humvee and killing three soldiers: Lior, Ofek, and Omer. Two other soldiers were moderately wounded. The army immediately launched a large-scale rescue operation, including heavy airstrikes to evacuate the injured and and secure troop withdrawal. A helicopter from Unit 669 transported the wounded to hospital. Engineering units worked for hours afterwards to dismantle the explosive field and secure the area. The nature of the explosives and the triggering mechanism are still under investigation.

Al-Qassam is yet to issue its version of events.

Reports in the Zionist press suggest that the entire area used by the Israelis for their troop movement was heavily rigged with explosives, but only one of the bombs went off, likely due to a technical failure.

Furthermore, the fact that the genocidal Israeli army could not immediately identify the nature of the explosives suggests that the Palestinian resistance factions have continued to innovate in the middle of the battlefield under relentless bombardment, and still possess many tricks up their sleeves.

Speaking of the resistance’s capabilities 20 months into unhinged Israeli barbarism, Al-Quds Brigades of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) conducted a remarkable surveillance operation that led to securing 170 kilograms of deadly explosives from under the noses of the occupation and potentially thwarting a brutal plot.

In an operation that shed light on some of the ways the Israelis are carrying out their barbarism in Gaza, Al-Quds Brigades fighters noticed two drones dropping 17 “mysterious containers” across multiple flights inside a building in the Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City early one morning. Immediately after the drones dropped their payload, Al-Quds dispatched a specialist unit went to take a look at it. They found around 170 kilograms of deadly liquid-based explosives in containers along with detonators.

Three days later, another drone returned to the same location and dropped an additional container believed to contain the remaining electrical equipment necessary to activate the detonation system. However, alarmed by the missing explosives, the Israeli army started bombing the areas surrounding the site where the payload was dropped. Al-Quds Brigades contends that the unusual site of the explosives suggests that the genocidal Israelis planned to carry out a nefarious plot, which they claim to have foiled.

Al-Quds Brigades told Al Jazeera, which was handed footage of the explosives, that its engineering teams had reverse-engineered the explosives and were ready to deploy them against the genocidal Israelis.

“The explosives were in preparation for a security operation by Israeli special forces or their agents in the Tuffah neighbourhood,” an unnamed Al-Quds leader leader told Al Jazeera. “Explosives are now activated and ready for use, awaiting an incursion by the occupation into eastern Gaza.”

Resistance factions call these “return to sender” operations.

The multiple steps involved in this operation, from the extensive surveillance to the dispatch of specialist teams to the site of the drop to the engineering team studying its contents and then reverse-engineering the explosives for use against the genocidal Israelis is yet more indication that the resistance factions retain extensive, if not all of their capabilities, 20 months into the brutal war they have fought.

If it weren’t for the losses they are dealing with at the hands of the steadfast Palestinian resistance, there’s scant possibility that the Israelis would bother with even the pretence of ceasefire talks.

Continuing with their deadly operations, on Tuesday (June 3) night, the Zionist press was abuzz with another “security incident,” this time in the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City. Preliminary reports suggested that the resistance used a drone to drop bombs on the terrorists from the occupation forces. Several casualties were reported.

Evacuation helicopters were spotted over Tel Aviv, transporting dead and wounded from the ambush site.

An image published in Israeli press showed four rescue helicopters making their way into Gaza, indicating the scale of carnage wrought by the resistance.

Around the same time the aforementioned “security incident” was unfolding, the Zionist press announced the death of a Bedouin soldier in the occupation army named Suleiman Abu Ghanem. Curiously, it attributed his death to a “traffic accident.”

While it may have been a traffic accident, the Zionists have an extensively documented history of hiding troop deaths at the hands of the resistance in all arenas of combat, leading the resistance in the West Bank to once memorably remark:

And let the enemy [Israel] announce their deaths in road accidents, falling from trees, and adventures in climbing the mountains of Nepal.

Whatever the cause of the Bedouin’s departure, that’s one fewer child-killer in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Ansarallah has kept its front open, giving the squatters in Palestine their daily dose of unwelcome cardio as they make frequent runs to bomb shelters by the millions. Savour this tweet from the occupation forces’ Twitter feed:

It’s only June 3, and for the third time this month millions of Israelis are running to shelter because of Houthi missile fire.

The Yemeni Armed Forces issued a statement on their operation of June 3:

The Yemeni Armed Forces’ missile force carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Lod Airport [so-called Ben Gurion Airport] in the occupied Jaffa region with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile. The operation successfully achieved its goal, thanks to God, and caused millions of herds of usurping Zionists to flee to shelters, halted airport traffic, and prevented an American military cargo plane from landing at Lod Airport for the second consecutive day.

The Yemeni resistance has intensified its operations over the last week and has promised more extensive action in the coming days. In a stark warning, it has urged foreign entities to cease cooperation with the genocidal state or risk suffering losses.

As the Israelis continue their genocidal onslaught against Gaza non-stop, there is little possibility of a ceasefire, but every likelihood that military action from all parties will intensify further in the coming days.

