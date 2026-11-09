Winter rains in the Gaza Strip claimed their first victims on Sunday, when the collapse of a sand embankment onto tents killed six people, including three children and two women.

The collapse took place at a displacement shelter in Deir al-Balah, where a steep mass of sand and rocks fell onto tents sheltering families who had been forced from their homes by Israel’s genocidal war, Quds News Network reported.

The victims were identified as siblings Maryam Nabhan and Salah Nabhan, their mother, Tahrir Nabhan, and Reem al-Zein, Ibrahim al-Zein, and Habiba al-Zein.

The rains that started on Friday night flooded more than 70,000 tents on the first day and have gone on to displace more than 100,000 people so far. Vast swathes of Gaza are submerged and the situation is expected to worsen in the coming days.

Gaza Civil Defence is ill-equipped to handle the crisis because of a shortage of resources, as the Israelis continue to severely restrict the entry of humanitarian aid, including tents and tarpaulins, into the besieged enclave. It received over 1,500 distress calls from residents following the rains on Friday night.

Displacement and deluge

This is the fourth successive winter that Palestinians have endured in inhumane conditions since the start of the genocidal Israeli assault in October 2023. Several Palestinians have died in previous winters, including dozens of newborns and infants who froze to death due to a lack of adequate shelter.

More than 90 percent of Gaza’s residents have been displaced, a vast majority of them multiple times, over the past three years. Displaced from Beit Lahiya, Jaber al-Kaseeh, who is in his 70s, has been living with his family in al-Zawayda area for a fourth successive winter.

Jaber told Al Jazeera that his camp had been flooded three or four times last winter, forcing many families to leave. Around 40 tents still remain there, but the latest flooding has left them in an even worse condition.

“All the tents are now damaged, torn and covered in mud,” Jaber said.

“We urgently need tents, tarpaulins, plastic sheets, mattresses, blankets and carpets to protect us from the difficult days ahead. We keep hearing about tents and tarpaulins being distributed, but we have received nothing.

“We had hoped the mobile homes and temporary housing units promised under the ceasefire deal would allow us to rest and return to a life of safety and peace. But it was all just words in the air. We have seen nothing.”

Jaber al-Kaseeh. Photo: Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera

Engineered calamity

As part of the “ceasefire” agreement that went into effect in October 2025, the Israelis were supposed to allow 600 trucks of humanitarian aid every day. The entry of tents, tarpaulins, and mobile homes was meant to ease the living conditions of genocide survivors after the Israelis had destroyed nearly the entirety of the enclave in an ongoing, years-long campaign of livestreamed barbarism.

However, as they have done with every agreement in their history, the Israelis have failed to abide by any of its terms. Gaza has seen barely a third of the promised aid, which has led to a calamitous state of affairs for the surviving residents of the enclave. Hunger still haunts, tents get soaked in the rain and then cave under its weight, and civil defence personnel use their bare hands to dig out survivors after dilapidated buildings collapse.

The Israelis have refused to allow the entry of hundreds of truckloads of tents and other shelter material, paving the way for the current catastrophe in the besieged enclave.

For Um Hani Hamouda, a displaced woman from Beit Lahiya who is now sheltering in al-Zawayda, replacing her worn-out tent with a caravan has become a dream.

“We did not expect that the first rainfall would leave us in this condition,” she told Al Jazeera. “These tents do not protect us from the cold, storms or rain. Whenever winter comes, everyone holds their breath.”

“We are asking for a dignified life. We want these tents to be replaced with caravans. Even a simple caravan would be better,” she added.

Hamouda lived and worked in the United Arab Emirates for over 15 years before returning to Gaza two years before the start of the Israeli savagery. She has been displaced more than 15 times in the past three years and is still far from being in a stable living arrangement.

“My children cry because they miss the life we had there,” she said. “Life here is so difficult. There is no life in any sense.”

Um Hani Hamouda. Photo: Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera

‘They slept standing up’

The apocalyptic devastation of the Gaza Strip, wrought by years of relentless bombardment with some of the most destructive bombs manufactured in the West’s factories of death and compounded by the vagaries of nature, has left its people enduring a life that most of us could not even begin to imagine in our worst nightmares.

Jihad Dawwas, 51, told Al Jazeera that he felt helpless because he could do nothing, as his children had nowhere dry to sleep amid the rains.

“They slept standing up,” Dawwas said. “By morning, some of my children had become ill because of the cold and the storm.”

Dawwas, who was displaced from northern Gaza, is sheltering with seven of his own children and three of his brother’s orphaned children. He said he had bought the family’s tent with his own money and had not received any tent from a charity or aid initiative.

“Our lives are a daily hell. We are completely forgotten. There is no fair distribution of aid, and no one is really asking about us,” Dawwas said.

“They should provide us with tents and tarpaulins, and give us at least a dignified life.”

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