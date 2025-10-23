Having been denied a dignified life in the suffocating cage that is the Gaza Strip, Palestinians are not being spared even in death by their Israeli tormentors. The bodies that Israel has released in the ongoing exchange under the “ceasefire” agreement — which the Israelis continue to violate with impunity — bear marks of shocking torture and abuse.

Israel has sent 190 bodies so far, all without identification. The marks of inhumane abuse have been a running theme, showing signs of prolonged shackling, blindfolding, hanging, burning, and shooting from close range. Each body is a testament to the inhumanity of the perpetrators. It would have been a huge scandal if the perpetrators were anyone but Israelis; however, no one holds Israelis to account. They have been carrying out a live-streamed Holocaust for two years, but it is their victims who have had to negotiate for a brief respite.

Of the 190 bodies, only 57 have been identified so far. The Gaza Health Ministry has created an online repository for families with missing members to identify if their loved ones are among the martyrs sent by the Israelis.

Some of the bodies are so badly defaced that it is hard even to make out the features, while bone-crushing physical abuse is all too apparent without the need for forensics.

Western media — which has consistently provided cover for Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians and amplified its propaganda in service of the ongoing genocide — has refused to publish these images, thereby once again shielding their readers from undeniable proof of unfolding Israeli barbarism.

The New York Times, which effectively acts as a propaganda arm of the Jewish supremacist state, has merely mentioned that “some of the bodies returned to Gaza were in a troubling state.” Even that bit — which is easily verifiable by any self-respecting journalist — the NYT attributes to a forensic expert at Nasser Hospital.

Across the pond, The Guardian, which, just like its American counterparts, ran lurid stories of non-existent atrocities against Israelis on October 7, makes the flimsy excuse that the photos of the mutilated Palestinians “cannot be published due to their graphic nature.” Unlike the utterly hideous New York Times, The Guardian, however, describes the photos that it refused to publish.

Warning: Graphic images ahead

It is important for the public to see these images so they understand the nature of the evil Palestinians have been subjected to for the past century of the Jewish supremacist project in occupied Palestine.

By hiding the images of inhumane savagery, it is impossible to tell the full story of the nature of evil being unleashed on the 2.3 million caged Palestinians in Gaza.

Here is a small selection from the Gaza Health Ministry’s database:

Unidentified dead bodies sent into Gaza by the genocidal Israelis.

It is worth reminding that these bodies could be anyone’s in Gaza. These martyrs could be teachers, barbers, students, scholars, shopkeepers, doctors, fishermen, university administrators, carpenters, electricians, freedom fighters — almost anyone.

As we have seen over the past two years, the Israeli occupation makes no distinction between five-year-olds, days-old twins, ailing grandparents, or resistance fighters. It kills every Palestinian in its path to uphold Jewish supremacy.

Unidentified dead bodies sent into Gaza by the genocidal Israelis.

The marks of abuse on these bodies are so extreme that they raise the question of whether there is more to this mutilation, and whether some barbaric religious rituals were performed on them.

Fifty-four of these bodies remained unidentified and were buried in Khan Yunis on Wednesday.

Dr. Muneer Al-Boursh, the Director-General of the Gaza Health Ministry published a moving elegy for the unidentified martyrs:

Without Farewell… Without Identity Without farewell,

without mothers’ trembling hands reaching for one last touch,

without wives waving goodbye—

their reunion postponed to heaven. Without children scattering flowers and jasmine

over the bodies of fathers who will never wake again,

without funerals to honor the majesty of loss—

our sons are buried nameless, without identity, without a final goodbye.

Their faces erased by torture and fire,

their souls left to speak the truth that bodies no longer can. Doctors cover their noses and mouths

as if standing in an operating room, not a graveyard.

They count the martyrs:

“This is number seven… this is twenty… this is fifty-four.”

Have our dearest become mere numbers written on black bags? What betrayal is this?

What chilling silence has numbed the conscience of the world?

We bury crowns of our heads, the pieces of our souls,

while only the words of Omar Ibn Al-Khattab [the second Caliph] console us:

“It matters not if Omar does not know them—God knows them.” They are the unknown martyrs,

their names withheld because the occupier refused to release the records

and destroyed the labs that could reveal who they were.

Yet heaven knows each of them by name,

and the earth testifies: in Gaza, pain is never buried.

Indeed, pain in Gaza is never buried; soon after the Khan Yunis mass burial, Dr. Al-Boursh had to examine another batch of 30 martyrs.

This time he wrote, “Crushed Between Earth and Steel... Moments ago, thirty pure bodies of martyrs arrived at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, after being long held by the Israeli occupation. Many bore signs of complete crushing of the skull and chest, with shattered bones and torn tissues — injuries consistent with being trapped between two opposing forces: the ground beneath and heavy military vehicles above.

“These are not battlefield injuries — they are acts of deliberate crushing and field execution beneath tracks of steel. Scenes that silence words, as the bodies themselves bear witness to the brutality of genocide.

“Even in death… their dignity was denied, their features erased.”

