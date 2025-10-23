Palestine Will Be Free

Vin LoPresti
19h

Disgustingly, I have been forced to accept the high likelihood that anatomical perversions, beginning at sexual brutality and extending through necrophilia and beyond to mutilation of corpses, is a central cultural value of Israeli society. In Virginia Giuffre's newly published posthumous book, it seems clear, for example, that she was brutally raped by former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak.

Robert MacFarlane
19h

Extremely difficult to indicate "like". Sadistic barbarism.

