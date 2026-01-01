Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fawad Ali's avatar
Fawad Ali
11h

What is staggering is the impunity. The blatantly genocidal statements of intent of the Israeli government, media and most of its populace were carried out in broad daylight. The western leaders issued statements, not condemnation and kept sending arms. That made it clear who they really are and what they think of Palestinian life, Muslim life or life of anyone in the global south.

So enough of beseeching the western leaders, the western media. The global south needs to go its own way, separate from the west. Trade amongst themselves, cooperate amongst themselves and be able to defend themselves. Only times they west’s depravity was held back was when Russia retaliated, when Iran retaliated. It should be clear by now that to the west negotiations are meaningless, cease fire declarations are meaningless. They are tactics to bide their time and attack you again. Their racism and greed makes them utterly untrustworthy.

Never believe a word they say.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alan's avatar
Alan
11h

Not buying it. Gaza is flattened. It has to be over 1 million lives lost. Sorry to say this looks like deliberate whitewash propoganda from someone, whoever it is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Will Be Free · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture