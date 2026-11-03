Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
3h

Zionism is racism. The Devil IsRael.

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Clarissa Sr., American Grandma's avatar
Clarissa Sr., American Grandma
3h

🏖️ The Rubble Tycoons

While Netanyahu clings to rule through endless, brutal war,

Destroying all of Palestine to settle up a score,

The conflict bleeds to Lebanon, the bombs continue down,

While real estate investors plot to claim the shattered town. 🏙️

The Trump machine looks at the dead, the rubble, and the dust,

And sees a real estate dispute, a lucrative new trust.

Young Kushner views the shore where generations bled,

And calls it "valuable waterfront," ignoring all the dead. 🚜

They plot to steal the ancient land from those who suffer there,

To clear the illegal invasions without a single care.

It is a tragedy for wealth, an empire’s cruel advance,

Where war crimes fund the syndicate and leave no human chance. 💸

They talk of building luxury upon the broken stone,

As if the people of the land had never had a home.

The profiteers do not see grief, they only see the site,

To build their golden properties by stripping every right. 🏢

We see the strategy so clear, the profit in the pain,

The demolition of a world for a financial gain.

They fund the bombs and drop the fire to clear the dusty lot,

And act as if the rules of war are easily forgot. ⚖️

But Grandma sees the bitter truth beneath the shiny plans,

You cannot build a decent world with blood upon your hands.

The neighborhoods are wiped away to serve the billionaire,

Leaving a trail of broken lives and absolute despair. 💔

We stand for communities, for kindness, and for peace,

Demanding that the greedy wars and land invasions cease.

A shore is not just real estate, a home is not just dirt,

And decent folks will not accept this level of profound hurt. 🌊

So raise your lanterns to the sky and let the message ring,

That human lives are worth much more than any golden king.

We call out all the profiteers who use the bombs to steal,

And shine a bright, demanding light to make our justice real. 🕯️

Glory to Ukraine! 🇺🇦

Defend Democracy —make your plan to Vote today. 🕯️

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We are the Comment-Chain Crew and Resharing Brigade, boosting pro-democracy leaders and indie media through fact-based PSAs so truth can grow! 🌱

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