Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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jodifromcali's avatar
jodifromcali
3h

There is no hell hot enough for the perpetrators of this genocide, and those that supported them. 🇯🇴💔🙏

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Giuseppe's avatar
Giuseppe
3h

Israel criminal and baby killer

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