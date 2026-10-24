Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
4d

I doubt anyone can imagine what it must feel like for a Gazan woman to bring a child into the world under these circumstances.

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Ro's avatar
Ro
3d

Any fetus is highly susceptible to the emotional and mental state of the mother carrying it.

Trauma is the result of a birth where the mother was not safe during pregnancy.

I am lost for words. But I can hear my soul weep.

GOD, HELP-

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