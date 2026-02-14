Palestine Will Be Free

4h

Thing is, the brainiac Zionist medical scum understand only too well to use this ploy in winter, so this is like a collectivist Dr. Mengele by the medical arm of the IDF. Largest organ in infants: the skin, meaning tremendous blood supply, especially so it can grow rapidly. Meaning tremendous opportunity for heat loss, hypothermia. IDF medical scum say, "yah yah, way to kill off many newborn amalek". Despicable bastards.

4h

Just imagine what it must feel like to lose something so precious and vulnerable in such a violent way, especially after having already lost so much. We are so sorry Palestine, we do not accept this evil for you, we will not drop this fight now that the resistance has woken up our dormant hearts. May Allah reward the people of Gaza in their tragedy and grant them even more than they had before, in this life and the next. Thank you always for your steadfast reporting as you read through grim reports to keep us aware. May this be a profoundly blessed Ramadan for you and your loved ones, and a time of healing for oppressed hearts and victory for oppressed souls everywhere.

